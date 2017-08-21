GROCHOWSKI: Nine percent chance of winning? No matter to Cubs

The Cubs' Javier Baez, left, scores as Toronto Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez, right, applies a late tag during the 10th inning on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Chicago. The Cubs won 6-5. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

It’s a topsy-turvy world when two swinging strikeouts are positive plays for the offense and a hit batter decreases his team’s chances of winning. But the Cubs’ 6-5 victory Sunday over the Blue Jays was a topsy-turvy kind of game.

We can evaluate just how much those plays contributed by using win expectancy and win probability added, both available in play logs at Fangraphs.com.

After the Blue Jays scored two runs in the top of the 10th to take a 5-3 lead, the Cubs had a WE of 9 percent — historically, teams in that position have won 9 percent of their games.

From there, we can take it batter by batter, giving the team’s WE after each play and the WPA each play contributed to the result.

• Kyle Schwarber struck out swinging, but reached first on a wild pitch by Roberto Osuna. Cubs WE rose to 18.2 percent, with .091 WPA to Schwarber.

• Ben Zobrist singled to right, Schwarber taking third. Cubs WE 36.2 percent, Zobrist WPA .180.

• On Osuna’s wild pitch, Schwarber scored to cut the lead to 5-4 and Zobrist took second. Cubs WE 44.3 percent, total WPA .081.

• Anthony Rizzo grounded out to second, with Zobrist moving to third. Cubs WE 41.2 percent, Rizzo WPA -.031. Even through Zobrist took the tying run to third, the Cubs’ WE declined and Rizzo’s WPA was negative. Historically, the out has been more important than the base — teams have scored more with a runner on second and no outs than with a man on third and one out.

• Javier Baez struck out swinging but reached first on a passed ball. This should have been an out, but catcher Raffy Lopez focused on looking Zobrist back to third and missed Baez. Cubs WE 45.7 percent, Baez WPA .047.

• Baez stole second base. Cubs WE 54.1 percent, Baez WPA .083. Baez’s steal put the winning run on second base, and for the first time since the Blue Jays took the lead in the top of the 10th, the Cubs’ WE crept above 50 percent.

• Jason Heyward was hit by a pitch. Cubs WE 53.6 percent, Heyward WPA -.005. The hit batter opened the possibility of a force at the plate or a game-ending double play, leading to the slight decline in the Cubs’ WE.

• Alex Avila lined a single to right field, driving in Zobrist and Baez for the 6-5 victory. Cubs WE 100 percent, Avila WPA .464.

For individuals, WPA is cumulative across the season, measuring who has contributed the most in important situations. It’s affected by factors that don’t necessarily hold up season to season, such as who bats in the highest-leverage situations and batting average on balls in play. The Cubs’ leader is Anthony Rizzo at 3.90, followed by Willson Contreras at 1.98.

But for one three-run rally with only two hits — both singles — the leader was Avila and two strikeouts played big parts. Topsy-turvy indeed.

Follow me on Twitter @GrochowskiJ.