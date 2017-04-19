Gronk crashes Sean Spicer White House presser

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots throws a football during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

A typically heated Sean Spicer daily press briefing at the White House got an instant rush of comic relief thanks to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski and the Patriots — minus quarterback Tom Brady — are visiting the White House today to be honored for their Super Bowl victory.

As Spicer was answering questions from reporters, a door behind him opened and a familiar voice could be heard.

“Need some help?” Gronkowski asked.

Spicer turned around and broke into a huge smile. Spicer was speechless.

Just as quickly, Gronk closed the door and vanished.

“All right, that was cool,” a smiling Spicer said. “How do you follow that?”

Brady is among seven key Patriots skipping the visit. Brady, who has had a high-profile, friendly relationship with President Trump, says he can’t attend because of family issues. Running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive end Chris Long, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty have all said they will not attend the ceremony.