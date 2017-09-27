Ground and pound: To win in 2017, Bears lean on old-school rush attack

Minutes after the Bears won their first game of the season, an exhausted Charles Leno sat at his locker and gave a knowing laugh. How hard is it to run the ball, he was asked, when everyone in the stadium knows you will?

“It’s extremely tough, but you gotta get it done, right?” the Bears left tackle said. “You gotta get your job done. You gotta find a way. You gotta dig down deep.”

The Bears have to do just that Thursday night if they want to stay competitive under the Lambeau Field lights.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains won’t apologize for the decidedly old school approach, either.

“To play those close games and grind it out (is) the way the Bears need to win in 2017,” he said.

Because the Bears never had to play catch-up against Steelers — unlike the previous two weeks — they were able to show their true selves. They ran 38 times Sunday after handing the ball off 39 times in the first two games combined.

They rode Jordan Howard, who broke 10 tackles and gained 65 yards after contact, to 138 rushing yards on 22 carries. He left the field twice because of a right shoulder injury, only to return and inspire his blockers.

“I (bleeping) loved that,” Leno said.

Rookie Tarik Cohen rushed 12 times for 78 yards, giving the duo a combined 216 rushing yards, the most for a pair of Bears teammates since 2010.

Cohen said this week that Appalachian State was the best road stadium he’d ever experienced; that figures to change in prime time at Lambeau Field.

“I envision myself making a lot of plays, he said,” he said.

His confidence doesn’t veer into selfishness.

“Between (Howard) and Tarik, you never hear a word about who’s getting the ball,” Loggains said. “And they both could. There’s only one ball to go around and both of them, they don’t ever talk about touches or carries. … They’re doing something special in that room.”

The Bears are only 19th in the NFL in carries because of the circumstances of the first two games, but few teams have run it better. Only the Chiefs and Titans average more than the Bears’ 5 yards per carry. Only five teams have gained more rushing first downs than the Bears’ 20.

“They’re very dynamic,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “There’s a distinct difference between their running styles and that really makes them a challenge. Their run blocking is playing very well.

“I really think this is one of the best run games we’ve seen to date.”

They’ve done so without an intact offensive line. Kyle Long returned after ankle surgery Sunday, but fellow Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton sat out with a ribs injury. Center Hroniss Grasu exited with a hand injury, leaving swing tackle Bradley Sowell to play guard.

Grasu, a former Packer, and Grasu are both questionable for Thursday.

Their receivers have blocked better than they’ve caught — particularly Deonte Thompson, who led the way on Howard’s 19-yard game-winning touchdown.

Sunday, 12 of Glennon’s 15 completions — and 73 of his 101 passing yards — came on throws to his running backs. Thompson was the only wideout with a reception.

“It would’ve been real easy to sit on the sideline and pout and say hey, I’m not getting the ball …” Loggains said. “But you know what, they’re a huge part (of the win).”

Cohen said “it would be nice to get a couple people off their blocks and stretching the defense vertical,” but the Bears’ runners will make due — without the element of surprise.

“I like to run the ball, I like to be part of a team that runs the ball, and I’ve said that before here,” Long said. “And I feel like when we have the most success as a Chicago Bears offense is when we’re running the ball.”

