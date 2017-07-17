Groupings and tee times announced for the Open
Tee times and the groupings for the British Open were announced Monday morning.
Henrik Stenson will begins his Open title defense at 3:47 a.m. CT, alongside two-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Players champion Si Woo Kim.
The 146th Open, which will tee-off Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, will start with Mark O’Meara at 6:35 a.m. local time. He’ll be playing alongside Americcan Ryan Moore and England’s Chris Wood.
Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson and Jason Day will start at 7:04 a.m. CT. Garcia is assured of a most memorable year with a Masters victory in April and marriage a week after the British Open. Even sweeter would be to add his name to a Hall of Fame list of players to win the green jacket and claret jug in the same year.
Rickie Fowler’s group with Adam Scott and Paul Casey will follow at 8:26 a.m.
Another notable group includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel. They are set to begin at 8:48 a.m. CT.
Unlike the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, all players tee off the first whole, rather than using a two-tee start. The groupings will remain the same for the second round, with groups going in reverse order of the first-round tee time.
The Open field is set at 156 players.
Contributing: Associated Press
