Groupings and tee times announced for the Open

Tee times and the groupings for the British Open were announced Monday morning.

Henrik Stenson will begins his Open title defense at 3:47 a.m. CT, alongside two-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Players champion Si Woo Kim.

The 146th Open, which will tee-off Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, will start with Mark O’Meara at 6:35 a.m. local time. He’ll be playing alongside Americcan Ryan Moore and England’s Chris Wood.

Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson and Jason Day will start at 7:04 a.m. CT. Garcia is assured of a most memorable year with a Masters victory in April and marriage a week after the British Open. Even sweeter would be to add his name to a Hall of Fame list of players to win the green jacket and claret jug in the same year.

Jordan Spieth walks to the 18th green during his third round on day three of the 2016 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland. | Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler’s group with Adam Scott and Paul Casey will follow at 8:26 a.m.

Another notable group includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel. They are set to begin at 8:48 a.m. CT.

Unlike the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, all players tee off the first whole, rather than using a two-tee start. The groupings will remain the same for the second round, with groups going in reverse order of the first-round tee time.

The Open field is set at 156 players.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney