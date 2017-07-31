Guillen congratulates Hahn for ‘doing it the right way’

Ozzie Guillen was making his way from the White Sox dugout to a broadcast booth at Guaranteed Rate Field where he would work alongside Rodrigo Arana on a Comcast Sports Net Plus Spanish broadcast of Monday’s game against the Blue Jays. But first, the colorful manager of the Sox’ 2005 World Series champion took a left turn toward the batting cage to shake hands with general manager Rick Hahn.

“I congratulated him for doing it the right way,’’ Guillen said of the Sox’ aggressive rebuild. “This is a great idea. The fans have to be patient because not all trades work the way you want them to. But if 50 percent of [the prospects acquired in trades] play the way they should, it will be great trades for the White Sox.’’

Guillen’s only concern, he said, is how prospects such as Yoan Moncada handle the lofty expectations from media and fans in a major sports city.

Guillen, who keeps busy broadcasting for ESPN Deportes, talked to Sox vice president Ken Williams, who was the GM during Guillen’s successful but often stormy tenure from 2004-11, before the game. The two are on friendly terms, Guillen said.

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen talks to Sox vice president Ken Williams before Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“I talk to Kenny all the time,’’ Guillen said. “We play golf. I talk to Kenny, I talk to Rick. I’m going to steal a couple of cigars from [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf]. Last time it wasn’t easy. He told me take a couple cigars, I took three. Now I’m going to take any cigar I see. He’s going to pay me somehow some way.’’

The Monday broadcast and Tuesday Cubs broadcast with former Cubs All-Star Carlos Zambrano in the booth for Cubs home game against the Diamondbacks marks the first time CSN provided an alternative Spanish-language telecast for both teams. Both games were slated for CSN+.

Call-up watch

Right-handers Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito might be close to being called up from AAA Charlotte, but it’s not real close according to manager Rick Renteria.

“Not yet,’’ Renteria said. “We’re still talking about, in terms of time, when that might occur. The discussions are continuing and our evaluations are continuing to move forward. I’m sure at some point here in the near future you’ll get an update about any of the transactions that might transpire

“We still need to allow those guys to have at least a few more starts down there before we decide what’s going to happen and who’s coming and who’s going to be moving.”

Clarkin strains oblique

Left-hander Ian Clarkin, a prospect acquired in the Yankees trade, went on the Class A Winston-Salem disabled list with a strained right oblique and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.