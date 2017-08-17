Guillen puzzled by Reinsdorf’s ‘burned bridges’ comment

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ozzie Guillen says he’s not sure what chairman Jerry Reinsdorf meant when he told USA Today that Guillen wouldn’t manage the White Sox again because he had burned a bridge with the organization.

“To be honest I don’t know who I burned a bridge with,’’ Guillen, who managed the Sox to a World Series championship in 2005, said Thursday during his regular spot on “The Mully and Hanley Show” on 670-AM. “Everyone knew I did not want to leave Chicago. I respect his opinion. I would like to know which one [bridge].’’

After not receiving an extension he was hoping for, Guillen was allowed to walk away from his contract with the Sox in late September 2011, taking a job to manage the Miami Marlins and ending, on a messy note, a successful but often turbulent eight-year run with the team he played most of his career with. He was fired by the Marlins after one season.

Guillen remains loyal and grateful to the Sox.

Ozzie Guillen and White Sox vice president Ken Williams chatted at a recent game at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“Jerry gave me the opportunity to play, manage and be a champ,’’ Guillen said. “I have nothing to regret. I am who I am because of the White Sox.’’

Guillen still lives in Chicago, works as a broadcaster for ESPN Deportes and manages a team in Venezuela during the winter. Reinsdorf and vice president Ken Williams have both Guillen deserves to manage in the majors again. It just won’t be with the Sox.

“I wish I could,’’ Guillen said. “The only reason I would want to manage is because I live in Chicago. I keep saying every day that I would like to, but am I dying to?’’

Renteria grateful to Cubs

First-year Sox manager Rick Renteria got misty-eyed talking about the World Series ring he received from the Cubs, whom he managed in 2014 before being fired.

“It was a tremendously gracious gesture on their part,’’ Renteria said Thursday. “I thought with all that had gone on, and I’ve mentioned it before, it was a great opportunity. They did something they thought they needed to do at the time.’’

Renteria was let go when Joe Maddon, who managed the Cubs to an NLCS appearance in 2015 and a World Series title in 2016, became available. Renteria has taken the high road ever since his firing.

“I still think all things being equal, the ring is just a nice thought and a classy act by an organization that ultimately ended up winning the World Series,’’ Renteria said.

Avisail Garcia scratched

Right fielder Avisail Garcia was a late scratch and is day-to-day with a sore left wrist. He was replaced by Alen Hanson.

Homecoming

Left-hander Derek Holland (6-12, 5.68), struggling in his first year with the Sox, returned home to where he pitched the first eight seasons of his career that included three postseason appearances and one World Series.

Holland, who gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Rangers on July 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field, starts Saturday.

“Being able to come back home, that’s huge,’’ Holland said.

“Looking at the stats, things aren’t going the way they should right now, but this is where it all began. To be back home in front of these guys is a huge honor. But at the same time, I got to get my revenge on them.’’