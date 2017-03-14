Hahn on new White Sox prospects: ‘They all want to be great’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox were lauded all around baseball for the returns they got for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton but as they say, it’s early.

Real early.

We’re only three weeks into spring training, and it won’t even be known by the end of the season whether the packages received for the five-time All-Star left-hander and the team’s most productive offensive player in 2016 were wins or losses for general manager Rick Hahn.

As with any trade for prospects deals, you could say the result won’t be known for years. While no one wants to see those December blockbusters turn into bonanzas more than Hahn, patience is the word.

Lucas Giolito throws before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

For the seven players involved, Hahn doesn’t want any of them trying to make the deals right in the first weeks of camp.

“The common thread through all seven of these guys is they all want to be great,” Hahn said. “None of them seem satisified with making it to the big leagues. They all want to have a significant impact on this organization.

“That’s a great thing but at the same time, we need to impart to them that none of the seven individuals needs to justify the trade, justify the decision.”

The Sox have given Cactus League starts to Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech, and all have had their rocky moments. All have also demonstrated why they they are rated among the best prospects in baseball.

Show us what you’ve got, but no need to break any records now, either, Hahn said.

“We have to pull them back a little bit,” Hahn said. “Explain to them that lighting the radar gun today or hitting a five-run homer isn’t going to prove to everyone that we were right or you’re the player we believe you can be. Just be yourself and this will take care of itself at the plate. No one is justifying these moves in the first few weeks or months, probably the first few years.”

Giolito starts today against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria (CSN). Lopez starts Wednesday against the Royals, and after Thursday’s off day, Kopech will get in the game against the Cubs. All three are expected to begin the season in the minor leagues.

Later on, we’ll have more from Hahn on what each of the seven has shown thus far.

Here is today’s lineup:

Jacob May CF, Leury Garcia SS, Melky Cabrera LF, Todd Frazier 3B, Avisail Garcia RF, Tyler Saladino DH, Matt Davidson 1B, Kevan Smith C, Yolmer Sanchez 2B, Giolito P.