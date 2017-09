Halas Intrigue: When it is time for the Bears to start Mitch Trubisky?

In the latest Halas Intrigue, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley examines the best time for the Bears to start rookie Mitch Trubisky: Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky had a 111.4 passer rating in two preseason games. (Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times)