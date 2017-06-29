Hall of Fame to honor Cubs 2016 World Series run with new exhibition

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will honor the 2016 World Series-winning Cubs team with a display that will debut Saturday in Cooperstown, New York.

The Cubs items will be part of the Hall’s permanent “Autumn Glory” exhibit. Among the items on display will be:

• The bat used by World Series Most Valuable Player Ben Zobrist to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10thinning of Game 7

• The home jersey worn by Kyle Schwarber throughout the Fall Classic

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs hits a RBI double in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 678125603

• The first-pitch ball from Game 7 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field

• The home jersey worn by Anthony Rizzo during Game 4

• The mitt used by Cubs catcher David Ross throughout the World Series

• The second base bag used in the 10thinning of Game 7 when the Cubs clinched the title

• Also, 2016 World Series tickets, press pins and a program.

The Hall of Fame will host Cubs Weekend, with the 2016 World Series trophy on display Aug. 26-27 at the Museum both days. The trophy will be on exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27. Visitors will be able to take pictures with the trophy.