Hall of Fame to honor Cubs 2016 World Series run with new exhibition
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will honor the 2016 World Series-winning Cubs team with a display that will debut Saturday in Cooperstown, New York.
The Cubs items will be part of the Hall’s permanent “Autumn Glory” exhibit. Among the items on display will be:
• The bat used by World Series Most Valuable Player Ben Zobrist to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10thinning of Game 7
• The home jersey worn by Kyle Schwarber throughout the Fall Classic
• The first-pitch ball from Game 7 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field
• The home jersey worn by Anthony Rizzo during Game 4
• The mitt used by Cubs catcher David Ross throughout the World Series
• The second base bag used in the 10thinning of Game 7 when the Cubs clinched the title
• Also, 2016 World Series tickets, press pins and a program.
The Hall of Fame will host Cubs Weekend, with the 2016 World Series trophy on display Aug. 26-27 at the Museum both days. The trophy will be on exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27. Visitors will be able to take pictures with the trophy.