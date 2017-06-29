Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins blasts Miguel Montero over Cubs flap

Count Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins among those who did not like Miguel Montero’s recent decision to air his grievances in public.

“A lot of times you discuss that in the dugout or on the bench when the game is over,” Jenkins said. “But not to put it in the press. It’s really uncalled for. It’s too bad that it came out. Guys get angry from time to time. Maybe Montero thought he was embarrassed by not being able to throw people out.”

Jenkins, in town promoting various memorabilia and autograph signings, said he felt bad for Montero, adding: “It’s unfortunate. He apologized, but it’s too late.”

Jenkins emphasized the importance of having a tight clubhouse.

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 29: Former Chicago Cubs players Fergie Jenkins (R) and Greg Maddux throw ceremonial first pitches before Game Four of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“If you’re going to be consistent, you got to be consistent in the locker room and then transfer it to the field,” he said. “If you don’t do that, [then you have] problems.”

But clubhouse drama aside, Jenkins knows why the Cubs have been inconsistent this season.

“To get the winning atmosphere and that feeling going again, the pitching has to pick up,” he said. “They have to pick up the load.”

Jenkins knows a thing or two about pitching — he won 284 games in 19 seasons, compiling a 3.34 career ERA and 3,192 strikeouts.

Cubs starting pitchers rank 15th this season with a 4.52 ERA, up from last season, when they ranked first with a 2.96 ERA.

“They have to get that pitching in order,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also pitched 267 complete games during his career and said pitchers today do not throw enough.

“The pitch count — I never had,” he said. “That’s something that started maybe 15 years ago. It’s just something maybe to protect these young pitchers and their arms but I never had a sore arm in 21 seasons.”

Jenkins said he is happy the team has involved him in World Series celebrations. He was on hand when the team raised the championship banner in April and still attends the Cubs fan convention. He watched Game 7 last year at home in Arizona with his family.

“I don’t know if I jumped up in the living room or not but I was pretty happy for these young men,” Jenkins said. “They had a great season.”

Jenkins, a member of the infamous 1969 Cubs team, also said he sees some similarities between the ’69 team and last year’s team.

“The power hitting part of it, yeah, they’ve got some guys that hit [for power],” Jenkins said. “[Ron] Santo and [Ernie] Banks and [Billy] Williams were the home run hitters. Big RBI guys. And you got [Anthony] Rizzo and [Jason] Heyward and now [Kris] Bryant. Big RBI guys. So they’re similar.”

But for Jenkins, winning comes down to pitching and having a solid clubhouse.

“When they get their pitching in order,” he said, “you’ll see maybe the team turn it around.”