Handicapping which Bears defenders will make the 53-man roster

The Bears have until Sept. 2 to trim their roster from 90 players to 53.

The NFL’s new cutdown rule eliminated the first round of roster moves, meaning the Bears will have all four preseason games to determine who makes the team — and who is part of the bloodiest day in league history.

With the Bears ready to report to training camp Wednesday in Bourbonnais, here’s how we handicap each defensive player’s odds of making the team:

Defensive line

Kyle Fuller had knee surgery in August. (AP)

They’ll likely keep: 6

They’re in: Eddie Goldman, Akiem Hicks, Jonathan Bullard

They’re on the bubble: Jaye Howard, Mitch Unrein, John Jenkins, C.J. Wilson, Roy Robertson-Harris

They’re out: Kapron Lewis-Moore, Rashaad Coward,

Battle to watch: Howard vs. His Hip. A year the Chiefs re-signed Howard to a two-year, $12 million deal, the lineman signed with the Bears as a buy-low candidate with a starting job wide open in front of him. He missed eight games last year with a hip injury that required bone-spur surgery.

The big number: 18.4 — Percent of the Bears’ snaps Goldman played last year, because of a high-ankle sprain.

He said it: “You felt like, if he would have gotten the opportunity to play more, you would have seen a lot of production.” — DL coach Jay Rodgers, on Goldman

Outside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee, Willie Young

They’re on the bubble: Lamarr Houston, Sam Acho, Dan Skuta

They’re out: Hendrick Ekpe, Isaiah Irving

Battle to watch: Floyd vs. the Tackling Dummy. After suffering two concussions in five weeks — and not feeling like himself until February — Floyd spent the offseason focusing on keeping his head up when he tackles.

The big number: 2 — Two rookies had more sacks than Floyd’s seven.

He said it: “Just dominate in the NFL. … That’s what I want us to do, and that’s what I think we’re going to do.” — McPhee

Inside linebackers

They’ll likely keep: 4

They’re in: Danny Trevathan, Jerrell Freeman, Nick Kwiatkoski

They’re on the bubble: Christian Jones, John Timu, Jonathan Anderson

They’re out: Alex Scearce

Battle to watch: Trevathan vs. The Trainer. The Bears’ big-money signing a year ago, Trevathan could start of training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab from a ruptured right patellar tendon suffered in November.

The big number: 7 — Starts for Kwiatkoski as a rookie last year

He said it: “The strengths are knowing and understanding what everybody is doing and then being able to play fast.” — Freeman

Cornerbacks

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper

They’re on the bubble: Bryce Callahan, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Sherrick McManis, Kyle Fuller, Johnthan Banks, B.W. Webb

They’re out: Rashaad Reynolds

Battle to watch: Callahan vs. LeBlanc. The Bears seemingly are set on the outside with their two new additions, but Callahan and LeBlanc will fight for the starting slot cornerback job. Both players could make the team.

The big number: 1 — One team, the Jaguars, finished with fewer interceptions than the Bears’ eight

He said it: “I thought (Amukamara) played better last year than he had earlier in his career, and hopefully he’ll be able to continue that here and maybe play his best” — defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

Safeties

They’ll likely keep: 5

They’re in: Adrian Amos, Quintin Demps, Eddie Jackson

They’re on the bubble: Harold Jones-Quartey, Deiondre Hall, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Chris Prosinski

Battle to watch: Jackson vs. Amos. If the fourth-round pick is healthy and shows the ball-hawking skills he displayed at Alabama, Jackson could surpass Amos, who’s started 30 games in two years.

The big number: 32 — At 32, Demps is the Bears’ oldest player

He said it: “I know (takeaways) are man-made. I know we can cause them to happen.” — DBs coach Ed Donatell

Specialists

They’ll likely keep: 3

They’re in: K Connor Barth, P Pat O’Donnell, LS Patrick Scales

They’re out: K Andy Phillips

Battle to watch: Bears vs. Cut Day. Robbie Gould’s release last year proved GM Ryan Pace won’t hesitate to look outside Halas Hall for specialist help.

The big number: 14-of-16 — Barth made all but two of his last 16 field goal tries

He said it: “You can protect yourself, fair catch and stuff, but that pressure environment, that’s why you have preseason games.“ — special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers