Has Alshon Jeffery embraced the franchise tag like Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins sees his franchise tag as an opportunity.

“Because if you are a good enough player,” the Redskins quarterback said, “that means you’re gonna get another shot in free agency the following year.

“If you’re not, then you gotta live with that.”

Is Alshon Jeffery?

Like Cousins, the Bears receiver took the one-year franchise tag when he and his team couldn’t settle on an acceptable long-term deal this past offseason.

The Redskins quarterback has put together an emphatic argument for a new contract. Jeffery hasn’t.

Only 12 players average more than Jeffery’s 71.0 receiving yards per game, but his four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension is a blemish on the most important season of his life. Combine that with the Bears’ concerns about his availability — and the new question about if the drug use and his perfect attendance this season were mere coincidence — and the receiver could be playing his final home game Sunday at Soldier Field.

Cousins, meanwhile, is second in the NFL with 311 passing yards per game, third with 8.04 passing yards per attempt and fifth with a 67.5 completion percentage.

Only five quarterbacks can top his 98.3 passer rating: Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

He’s made himself a lot of money this season — and that’s saying something, given that his $19.954 million base salary is the highest in the NFL (albeit 14th in total cash paid for a player). Jeffery makes $14.599 million.

“You have to think about the alternative,” Cousins said. “If a guy like Alshon or myself was not offered another contract or a better contract then there really is no betting on yourself. You really only have one option — and you took the one option that was there and you play on it and you go.

“It’d be one thing if you were offered an incredible contract from your team and turned it down, but it really wasn’t the case for me. And I don’t know about Alshon, but if that wasn’t the case for him then there’s really not much else you think about.

“You just go play on the tag and know you made the right decision. And he didn’t really have another option.”

Asked if he keeps an eye on Cousins and other franchise-tagged players, Jeffery said, “I pay no attention to that.”

Maybe he should.

“When you’re a pro quarterback, I think a lot of people have understood and dealt with the position as far as, ‘I gotta go out and play well every year,’” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “Now from a financial stability standpoint, sure, everybody would like to have a five-year, $100 million contract. But I think from a one-year, whatever-he’s-making-now, it’s still pretty good. Kirk’s a great competitor. He understands the situation.”

The Redskins could tag Cousins at a higher price next year; the Bears could, in theory do the same with Jeffery.

Taking that position publicly, though, is typically a team leverage play. The franchise tag in consecutive years is is so onerous that teams prefer multi-year contracts to spread out the burden.

“I know Alshon’s a guy I’d love to play with,” Cousins said, complimenting the Bears receiver. “I think he’ll be in position where when the seasons ends that a lot of people will want him. I think that’ll put him in a great position.”

After beating the Packers by 18 last month, Cousins hugged GM Scot McCloughan on the sideline and said, ‘How you like me now?”

Were Jeffery to do the same Sunday, we’d all be curious to hear Ryan Pace’s answer.