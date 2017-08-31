Has CB Kyle Fuller made the Bears’ roster?

If being a healthy scratch in the final preseason game is John Fox’s assurance a player has made the team — and, in the last two years, it has been — then count Kyle Fuller in.

The former first-round pick was among those who didn’t play in Thursday’s finale against the Browns. Every one of Fox’s healthy scratches the past two years has made the team, save one: receiver Marc Mariani last year.

A look at the Bears regulars who didn’t play Thursday — both healthy and injured:

On offense, quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez; running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen; receivers Kevin White, Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy and Markus Wheaton (finger surgery); tight ends Zach Miller and Dion Sims; and linemen Cody Whitehair, Josh Sitton, Kyle Long (ankle), Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, Jr.

Kyle Fuller didn't play Thursday. (AP)

Defenders who didn’t play: linemen Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman (concussion) and Mitch Unrein (concussion); outside linebackers Willie Young, Leonard Floyd, Sam Acho (ankle) and Dan Skuta (concussion); inside linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan (knee); and defensive backs Eddie Jackson, Adrian Amos, Bryce Callahan (hamstring), Sherrick McManis (hamstring), Marcus Cooper, Quintin Demps, Prince Amukamara (ankle), Cre’Von LeBlanc and Fuller.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who is on the PUP list after having knee surgery in late July, was on the sideline, too.

Fox mum on Sanchez

Fox called Mark Sanchez a “great teammate” who’s been “tremendous for both our younger quarterbacks,” but wouldn’t commit to keeping him on the roster.

He said the biggest factor when deciding whether or not to keep three quarterbacks will be how the rest of the roster shapes up.

“We’ve yet to make that decision,” he said.

Pace: outside WRs possible

Bears GM Ryan Pace made it clear the Bears will consider bringing in outside receivers to replace Cam Meredith, who tore his left ACL on Sunday.

“We’ve got guys on this team that will step up, and they know that,” Pace said on the team’s official pregame show on WBBM 780 AM/105.9 FM. “We’ve got a really good player personnel department that’s evaluating the waiver wire.”

The deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is 3 p.m. Saturday. Pace said the team will start examining the waiver wire around 7 p.m., with claims due by 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Bears are examining trade scenarios, too, he said.

This and that