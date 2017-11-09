Have the Cubs been able to answer their season’s challenges?

Back in April, when few expected the Cubs would be in such a tight race in the National League Central Division, this column pointed to a few by the numbers challenges ahead.

How have they answered those challenges? Let’s check it out.

• Will Kyle Schwarber be able to ignite the offense as Dexter Fowler’s leadoff replacement?

Schwarber as a bust as the leadoff man for most of the first 2-1/2 months of the season and was hitting just .171 with a .673 OPS before he was sent to Iowa for a two-week minor-league stint in June and July.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber is cheered in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia.

| Laurence Kesterson/AP

As a leadoff man, Schwarber’s on-base percentage was .312. Overall, the Cubs’ leadoff OBP is .321, including .323 by hitters other than Schwarber.

That’s a huge drop from Fowler’s .393 at leadoff last year, a factor in limiting scoring opportunities ahead of big hitters Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

• Will Jason Heyward bounce back at the plate?

With his revamped stance and adjustments in approach, Heyward has improved, but is far from his old self.

Heyward’s batting average and OPS are up from .230/.631 to .259/.702, but his career averages before joining the Cubs were .262/.781. His current OPS is the second lowest of his career, a comedown from .797 for the Cardinals in 2015.

• Will the defense be as efficient?

No, but it’s been very good. Last year, the Cubs were historically good at turning balls in play into outs. Opponents’ batting average on balls in play was .255, 46 points better than National League average.

This year, opponents’ BABiP is .286, not the stone wall of 2016 but better than the league average of .302 and trailing only the NL-leading Dodgers’ .282.

• Will Kyle Hendricks again perform like an ace?

Hendricks’ 3.35 earned-run average is no match for his league-leading 2.13 of last year, but it leads Cubs starting pitchers.

His peripheral stats are not as strong as in 2016. Per nine innings, strikeouts are slightly down from 8.0 to 7.7, hits are up from 6.7 to 8.0, walks from 2.1 to 2.8 and home runs from 0.7 to 1.2 – the first time he’s allowed more than a home run per nine innings.

• Is Jake Arrieta in control?

The question was a reference to Arrieta’s walk rate, which had risen from 1.9 per nine innings in 2015 to 3.5 in 2017. This year it’s 3.0, more in line with last year than his 2015 Cy Young season.

A bigger issue has been home runs, at 1.2 per nine innings after 0.4 and 0.7 in 2015-16. Starting in 2014, 28.4, 22.8 and 27.9 percent of batted balls against Arrieta were flyballs. This year, that’s up to 33.6 percent.

Since the All-Star break, Arrieta’s ERA has been 1.98, lowering his season ERA to 3.48, though his 3.67 FIP and 4.14 xFIP normally will not sustain such a low ERA.

Overall, the answers are a real mixed bag, with none a definitive “yes.” So you’d expect from a mixed bag of a season.

