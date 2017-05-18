Hawks hire Jeremy Colliton to replace Ted Dent as Rockford coach

The Blackhawks have named Jeremy Colliton as the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs, their AHL affiliate. Colliton replaces Ted Dent, who was fired after the Hawks were swept by the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Colliton, 32, a Blackie, Alberta native, was the head coach of Mora IK in Sweden the past four seasons. Mora IK was 98-18-57 in his four seasons, including 35-4-13 in 2016-17. Mora IK was promoted to the Swedish Hockey League after beating Leksands 4-2 in a playoff series, according to the Hawks.

“Jeremy’s experience as a player and a coach will allow him to be a great leader and mentor for our young prospects in Rockford,” Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement released by the Hawks. “He is coming off a great start to his coaching career with four successful seasons in Sweden and fits very well into our plan of continuing to develop our younger players.”

Culliton, a second-round draft pick by the Islanders in the 2003 draft (58th overall — six spots after the Hawks selected Corey Crawford), played in 57 NHL games over five seasons with the Islanders (2005-09, 2010-11). He scored three goals and six points in his NHL career. As a rookie in 2005-06, Culliton handed 18-year-old Sidney Crosby a minus-1 with his first NHL goal in a 5-4 victory over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum.

Culliton last played for Bridgeport of the AHL in the 2011-12 season. He scored 11 goals and 27 points in 41 games for the Sound Tigers.

“I’m honored to join the Blackhawks organization as they have a proven track record of winning that I’m excited to help continue,” Colliton said. “In Rockford, we will do everything we can to help our young prospects develop into the best players and people they can be.”