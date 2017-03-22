Hawks hope strong March portends deep playoff run — it has before

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was hardly sounding the alarms after his team struggled against an NHL bottom-feeder for the second consecutive game Tuesday night. The Hawks fell behind the upstreaming Vancouver Canucks 4-1 in the third period and lost 5-4 in overtime after another mad-dash finish to tie in regulation.

On the contrary, Quenneville was adamant that this was nothing to worry about.

“When you look at what we gave up, you’ll win more than 90 percent of your games,” Quenneville said.

That’s a far cry from the concern Quenneville sounded a year ago in March, following a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at the United Center in which the Hawks fell behind 4-0 in the first period en route to losing for the seventh time in nine games — three of them by three goals or more.

Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) has played in 429 regular-season and playoff games in the past five seasons — more than anyone in the NHL. "I feel like I'm in good shape," he said. "I feel like I'm ready to go into the playoffs." (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

“We’ve got to find a way to rectify the way we play,” Quenneville said after that loss. “We’ve got to play with some urgency.”

After stealing three points in back-to-back games in which they trailed by two and three goals in the third period against non-playoff teams, the Hawks are in a much better position down the stretch than they were a year ago — building momentum instead of trying to find it. They’re 8-2-1 in March. Last year they were 5-6-2.

“I think the rookies can take huge credit for that,” defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson said. “I think Hartsy [Ryan Hartman] and Schmaltzy [Nick Schmaltz] and the new guys have been playing unbelievable this year. They’ve been improving since Game 1 and just continue showing how important they are.”

Fresh legs clearly are making a difference. Hartman scored two more goals against the Canucks — including a clutch tying goal with 1:03 to play in regulation. Richard Panik, acquired last year from the Maple Leafs, also scored against the Canucks to give him three goals in four games and 20 for the season.

“Panik is not new obviously, but he’s playing a bigger role for us this year and doing it really well,” Hjalmarsson said. “It’s great to see those younger guys coming in and playing the right way.”

But arguably just as important is the likelihood that the Hawks veteran core players are fresher mentally and physically — the reluctant benefits of a longer offseason in 2016 after losing to the Blues in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks were finished by April 25 last year. The previous three years they played into June — June 15 in 2015; June 1 in 2014 and June 24 in 2013, with Cup celebrations in 2013 and 2015.

Entering last season’s playoffs, nobody in the NHL had played more games (regular season and playoffs) since the start of the abbreviated 2012-13 season than Brent Seabrook (357), Hjalmarsson (355) and Jonathan Toews (349). Duncan Keith (337) was tied for fourth. And Patrick Kane (324) and Marian Hossa (322) also had heavy mileage on them.

It’s probably not a coincidence that over the past four seasons, the Hawks are 12-13-3 (.482) in March after winning the Cup and 17-5-2 (.750) in March after losing in the first round.

“Especially mentally you’re better off if you have a long summer,” said Hjalmarsson, 29, who has played in 429 regular-season and playoff games in the past five seasons — more than anyone in the NHL. “Physically you can be fine. But it’s the mental part that’s always toughest to get back into it.”

The Hawks have shown some impressive mental toughness in March, especially recently with late goals to beat the Seantors (2-1) and Maple Leafs (2-1 in overtime) on the road, then scoring five goals in the third period to beat the Avalanche at home before scoring three in the third to force overtime against the Canucks.

With a group that is not showing signs of wear and tear it often has at this time of the season, Quenneville plans to do what he can to keep it that way.

“This is a good group,” Quenneville said. “Our guys that have been through it know the challenges and we always try to emphasize rest and prioritize games, and in games sometimes you can back off a little bit.

“Every game’s different. We always play to win but we’ll see how we’re going down the stretch here, knowing we want to win but we want to stay fresh as we’re going through it — knowing that we know the demands of trying to win a Cup.

Still intent on finishing the regular season strong, they know they’re primed for another deep run.

“I think we feel pretty good about our chances in a seven-game series,” Kane said. “At the same time, we have a little bit of time left to shore up our game and make sure we’re reaching our peak headed into the playoffs.

“The last five or six games we could be little bit better, and maybe the 10 or 15 before that we were playing at a pretty high level. We [want] to get back to that and feel good about ourselves going into the playoffs. I think we have a lot of confidence in here and everyone is feeling pretty good about the group we have in here.”