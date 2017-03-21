Hawks rally with three in third to tie, but lose to Canucks in OT

A good magician can perform the show-stopping escape act once a night, but it’s a little more difficult in the NHL.

Two days after they stunned the Avalanche with three goals in 34 seconds and four in 3:02 of the third period to turn defeat into regulation victory, the Blackhawks were at it again Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Trailing by three goals in the third period, they rallied to tie on goals by Marian Hossa, Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman before losing 5-4 in overtime before 21,607 at the United Center.

Daniel Sedin scored on a power play in overtime, beating a screened Scott Darling with a shot from inside the blue line to give the Canucks the victory. Jonathan Toews was in the penalty box for goaltender interference to give the Canucks the 4-on-3 advantage.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Hawks (47-20-6, 100 points), and cut their Central Division lead to five points over the Minnesota Wild (44-22-6, 94 points), who beat the Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) makes a save on a shot by the Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) as Christopher Tanev keeps Richard Panik (14) from getting a rebound during the second period. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Trailing 4-1 after Brandon Sutter’s goal chased goalie Corey Crawford, the Hawks responded with goals by Marian Hossa and Richard Panik in a 2:22 span to cut the Canucks lead to 4-3 at the 8:10 mark of the third period.

They kept the heat on and dominated the second half of the third period — Marian Hossa hit the crossbar on a mini-break. John Hayden appeared to tie the game when he scored with 3:42 left in regulation. But upon replay review, Panik was ruled offside on the play and the goal was disallowed.

Still, they kept pushing and tied the game when Patrick Kane fed Hartman, who beat Ryan Miller in front of the net for a 4-4 tie with 1:03 left in regulation.

Despite coming in with 17 victories in 20 games, the Hawks faced a familiar challenge against the rebuilding Canucks, who came in with six consecutive losses (0-4-2) and 12 in their previous 15 games (3-9-3). Their intensity level was hardly at a fever pitch and the Canucks took advantage, scoring on three of their first five shots on goal. In fact, the Hawks outshot the Canucks 20-8 in the first two periods, yet trailed 3-1.

Even a successful penalty kill turned into trouble for the Hawks. After surviving with Jonathan Toews in the penalty box late in the first period, the Hawls failed to clear the zone as Toews returned to the ice and the Canucks used the momentum to take a 1-0 lead. Henrik Sedin tipped in a shot from his brother Daniel Sedin from the right faceoff circle to give the Canucks the lead with one minute left in the period.

The Canucks took advantage of more sloppy play by the Blackhawks to make it 2-0 in the second period. Nick Schmaltz had two chances to clear the defensive zone but lost the puck. Brandon Sutter beat Corey Crawford to give the Canucks the two-goal lead.

The Hawks responded with a power-play goal on a pretty passing play — Schmaltz to Hossa to Ryan Hartman, who went forehand-to-backhand to beat Ryan Miller to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Hawks nearly tied it when Toews fed Panik in front of the net. Panik’s shot went into the air and appeared to be headed for the net when it was swiped by a Canucks player.

The Canucks responded quickly, as Reid Boucher scored 4:30 later to regain a two-goal lead at 3-1.

The Hawks were off their game. On a power play, even Artemi Panrin’s patented one-timer missed the net. And Brent Seabrook twice failed to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Schmaltz had a point-blank attempt in the slot, but his shot didn’t get to the net.

The Canucks seemed to pull away early in the fourth quarter when Sutter scored off a nice feed from former Hawk Jack Skille for a 4-1 lead at 2:15.

That’s where the Hawks began their comeback. Hossa scored off a pass from Seabrook to cut the deficit to 4-2 at 5:48. And Richard Panik’s goal from Toews and Trevor van Riemsdyk ignited the United Center crowd and cut the deficit to 4-3.