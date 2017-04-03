Hendricks sharp, Bryant hits grand slam as Cubs trounce Dodgers

MESA, Ariz. — Third base prospect Jeimer Candelario, tripled, doubled and singled in three at-bats, and MVP Kris Bryant lined a fourth-inning grand slam over the left field wall as the Cubs beat the Dodgers 9-3 on Saturday in their National League Championship Series rematch at Sloan Park.

Candelario, who played first base Saturday, has impressed this spring both in the field and at the plate.

“I like that approach,” manager Joe Maddon said of the switch-hitter, who made a five-game big-league debut last summer. “He’s definitely more confident this year than he was last year.”

Hendricks sharp

Shortstop Addison Russell makes one of the defensive plays of the game for the Cubs Saturday on a ball hit by Andrew Toles in the fourth inning.

Kyle Hendricks, the major leagues’ 2016 ERA leader, picked up where he left off, needing only 16 pitches to complete his scheduled two innings in his 2017 spring debut.

He faced the minimum six batters, striking out one and allowing a single up the middle in the second – which was followed immediately by a 6-3 double play.

He had to throw 40 more pitches in the bullpen to get his full work in for the day.

“It just felt good to get back into that environment, with the fans and everything going on,” he said. “Everything felt pretty good.”

What a relief

Late-inning relievers Pedro Strop, Hector Rondon and Carl Edwards Jr. made their spring debuts, respectively.

Edwards was especially sharp, striking out all three he faced in the seventh.

Uehara ready

Right-hander Koji Uehara tweeted a picture of his bruised left palm Friday night, a result of getting crossed up during a brisk round of catch with a teammate.

But it’s not considered a big deal, and he’s expected to make Sunday’s spring debut as expected.

Heyward watch

Another day in the leadoff spot loading up on spring at-bats still didn’t produce a first hit for right-fielder Jason Heyward, who struck out, popped up and drew a bases-loaded walk in three trips to the plate.

He’s 0-for-15 with three walks and four strikeouts. He and Maddon continue to express optimism in his new approach since a season-long slump last year.

On deck

Cubs at Rangers, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. (CT), 670-AM, Jon Lester vs. Nick Martinez.