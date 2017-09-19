Henri Jokiharju getting up to speed in training camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no wasted motion during a Joel Quenneville practice, no wasted time. Quenneville seems to have the same general disdain for practicing that most players do, and so Blackhawks workouts are a marvel of efficiency. Players are in constant motion, burning through drills and rarely stopping for a breath. The Hawks practice like they try to play — at top speed.

Players love it, because they get the same amount of work done in less time than some teams. But it can take some getting used to.

“I’ve been kind of tired,” said defenseman Henri Jokiharju, the Hawks’ first-round draft pick. “It’s pretty tough, and we’re training hard. But it’s fun. The pace is faster, and I like it. I just have to get used to it.”

Jokiharju made his preseason debut Tuesday night in Columbus, part of a ragtag group of prospects with a couple of more established guys — including Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza — mixed in. It was the latest in a summer full of unforgettable moments for the 18-year-old Finn.

Henri Jokiharju was the Blackhawks' first-round pick (29th overall) on June 23. (Getty Images)

“It’s unreal for me,” he said. “This is the NHL here. It’s where I want to be. It’s awesome.”

Jokiharju, who said he’s “100 percent” after suffering a knee injury on Aug. 1 at the World Junior Summer Showcase, will go back to his junior team in Portland sometime in the next two weeks. But in the meantime, he’s been soaking up the NHL experience as much as he can. He already had met Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane at the draft, but has relished the chance to skate alongside — or against — Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook.

During one camp scrimmage, Jokiharju was feeling a bit lost on the ice. He mustered up the courage to ask Seabrook for some help.

“I just asked,” Jokiharju said with a shrug. “He gave me a little tip on how to defend better. Those guys welcomed me pretty good in the Hawks locker room.”

Crackdown

In eight preseason games on Monday night, there were a staggering 46 slashing penalties called. On top of that, there were nine faceoff-violation minors, normally a very rare penalty. It’s all by design.

The league has decided to crack down on slashes, particularly those across the hands, in an effort to prevent injuries. Last year, Flames star Johnny Gaudreau missed 10 games with a broken finger caused by Minnesota’s Eric Staal, and the Senators’ Marc Methot had his pinky partially severed by a Sidney Crosby slash. Skill players’ hands have become a frequent target of slashes in recent years, and the league has instructed its officials to stamp it out.

Cheating on faceoffs — a hockey pastime forever — is being targeted, as well. Officials are more strictly enforcing the markings at the dot, ensuring players stay behind them.

If the league’s crackdown on obstruction following the 2004-05 lockout is any indication, it could be an ugly transition period, with games turning into an endless parade to the penalty box.

“I think players are smart, they’re adapting quickly, they’re going to know about it,” said Quenneville, who planned to remind his players of the crackdown shortly before Tuesday’s game. “We’ll see how it plays out throughout the year. I think the players probably don’t mind it.”

No DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat was expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday, but he stayed back in Chicago. Among the players who flew to Columbus were the four veterans on player tryouts — defensemen Cody Franson and Mark Stuart, and forwards Drew Miller and John Mitchell.

