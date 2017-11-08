Heralded rookie Reynaldo Lopez dandy in Sox debut

Kevan Smith barely could wait to put on his catcher’s gear and signal for a first-pitch fastball from Reynaldo Lopez.

“He’s fun to catch,” Smith said before Lopez made his White Sox debut on Friday. “He attacks hitters. You’re going to see him go right after guys.”

That he did.

Lopez, 23, wasted little time in showing the raw talent that made him one of the top pitching prospects on the Sox. The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander hit 97 mph with his first pitch and fanned five of the first eight batters he faced.

By the end of his outing, Lopez had limited the Royals to two runs in six innings. He walked three and struck out six.

“I feel proud to be here,” Lopez said through an interpreter. “This is the reward for all the work I put in for my career. I’m just glad to be here. I was ready for this outing.”

Lopez received a no-decision after exiting the game with the score tied at 2. Rookie southpaw Aaron Bummer earned his first career win in relief as the Sox rallied for a 6-3 victory.

The late outburst ensured the fourth win in a row for the Sox (45-68).

Adam Engel drove in the go-ahead run with his second triple of the night in the seventh inning. He became the first Sox player to hit two triples in a game since Alejandro De Aza on Aug. 16, 2011.

Engel scored on a head-first slide moments later as Yolmer Sanchez laid down a bunt in front of the pitcher’s mound. Tim Anderson followed with a two-run shot into the left-field bleachers to break open the game.

Yet the biggest reason for optimism was Lopez’s Sox debut about eight months after the club acquired him from the Nationals along with pitching prospects Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning in exchange for Adam Eaton. Lopez appeared in 11 games (six starts) with the Nationals last season, going 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA.

On Friday, Lopez relied on a mix of his fastball, slider and changeup to keep hitters off balance. In the first, he whiffed leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield with an 86 mph slider. Next, he sat down Lorenzo Cain with a 98 mph fastball.

“He looked comfortable,” Rick Renteria said. “He didn’t look very nervous, to be honest. He looked like he was in the right place.”

In the second, Lopez pitched around a one-out walk to strike out the side. He did not allow a hit until there was one out in the fourth, when Mike Moustakas connected for the first of two solo home runs against him.

Those blasts were the only real blemishes for Lopez, who threw 68 strikes on 102 pitches.

“I think the key today was my focus,” Lopez said. “I was able to command all my pitches. The changeup was very good, the fastball, I commanded the strike zone in and out.”

Teammates who played alongside Lopez in Class AAA Charlotte were not surprised by his success.

“He’s got all the talent in the world,” said Brad Goldberg, who spent several months with Lopez in the minor leagues. “He’s got the full complement – the heater is upper 90s, really underrated changeup, and the breaking ball is devastating at times. It’s all there.”

Before he took the mound for the Sox, Lopez sat quietly with his head down in front of his locker. He wore ear buds and scrolled through Instagram images on his phone.

“He’s a pretty quiet guy,” Goldberg said. “He doesn’t cause problems. He just keeps to himself and gets his work in.”

And gets hitters out.