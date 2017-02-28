Here’s the over/under on White Sox wins: 69 1/2

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Oddsmaker Bovada released over-under win totals for major league baseball teams on Tuesday, putting the rebuilding White Sox at 69 1/2.

After trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in the offseason, the Sox set sail on a rebuilding phase, although they haven’t made any trades since. Losing one of the best pitchers in baseball and the team’s most productive offensive player in 2016 from a team that won 78 games is a significant blow, and more trades are highly possible.

An informal twitter poll on twitter showed the number to be set reasonably:

The Sox win total was set at 80 1/2 last spring. After starting out 23-10, they sagged to a 78-84 finish.

Two key prospect pieces acquired in the trades for Sale and Eaton, right-hander Michael Kopech from the Red Sox and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez from the Nationals, were slated to start split-squad Cactus League games Tuesday. Kopech was set to face the Mariners and Felix Hernandez in Glendale (whitesox.com) while Lopez was headed to Goodyear to face a Reds squad.

Here are the lineups. At Glendale: Peter Bourjos CF, Tim Anderson SS, Geovany Soto DH, Matt Davidson 1B, Yoan Moncada 2B, Kevan Smith 2, Nicky Delmonico 3B, Rymer Liriano LF, Willy Garcia RF, Kopech P. Also pitching: Goldberg, Purke, Beck, Smith, Bummer, Adams.

At Goodyear vs. Reds: Everth Cabrera SS, Leury Garcia CF, Tyler Saladino 2B, Avisail Garcia RF, Danny Hayes 1B, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Cody Asche DH, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May LF. Also set to pitch: Putnam, Ynoa, Soto, Danish, Covey.