Hitless no more: Heyward homers, doubles to snap spring skid

TEMPE, Ariz. – It’s only March. But sometimes even spring training results count.

“Oh-for-15 is going to get to you whenever [it happens],” Jason Heyward said.

Heyward, the megabucks right fielder working this spring on fixing what ailed him offensively last year, unloaded five games worth of hitless frustration with a no-doubt-about-it home run to right in his first at-bat Monday against Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez.

He was hitless this spring before that.

Two at-bats later, in the fourth, the Angels brought in left-hander Greg Mahle to face the lefty-swinging Heyward with the bases loaded and two outs, and he doubled the opposite way to left for two runs.

“I’m in love with that one,” Heyward said. “Those are much tougher to come by, especially with two outs, those situations.”

Or, as one Twitter follower put it after the homer, “Our long national nightmare is over.”

Heyward, who reworked his swing during the winter after the worst offensive season of his career, seemed to get a sense of validation Monday for the work and the changes he said felt right even when the hits weren’t coming.

“As far as knowing you’re working on something and trying to feel something is good,” Heyward said, “and having a clear mind. Because every day in [batting practice] I feel amazing.

“So it’s just putting it together in game speed and working to do that, working hard and working smart. It just gives you that confidence that you’re going to get it done; you’ve just got to keep going and try to find that right timing for the game off the pitchers.”

In his first year of an eight-year, $184 million deal, Heyward hit just .230 with seven homers and a .631 OPS.

He seems much more at ease this spring, and manager Joe Maddon has said throughout the past week of games he likes what he sees in Heyward’s new look at the plate, including his hands starting lower and quicker.

Hitting coaches John Mallee and Eric Hinske focused their work with Heyward on getting back to the swing and approach video from 2012 showed, the year he hit a career-high 27 homers.

“I feel like the last couple days we’ve been going in the right direction,” Heyward said. “Actually, we’ve been going in the right direction all along. But the last piece was timing and just feeling that out and being able to tell myself when to go and when to get ready.

“Today I got to see myself and feel myself in game action do it the right way, and get myself enough time to take good swings and fight off a tough pitch and get to the next pitch.”

Almora hobbled

Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. was pulled from Monday’s start against the Angels for a pinch-hitter in the second inning because of soreness in his left calf, where had fouled a pitch off his leg last week.

The bruised area was well enough to play until flaring up Monday. Almora hit a grand slam and doubled Sunday against the Rangers.

The team said the injury isn’t serious.