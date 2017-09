Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Breaking down the Bears’ tough loss in Week 1

In episode 111 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Was quarterback Mike Glennon better than expected? Would Mitch Trubisky have played better? How about rookie running back Tarik Cohen’s breakout game? Listen in.