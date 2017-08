Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Finally, it’s Mitch Trubisky vs. Mike Glennon

In Episode 107 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge discuss the Bears’ all-important third preseason game and the competition between Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon.

Is Glennon playing for his job? Will Trubisky connect with receiver Kevin White? Who will start in Week 1?