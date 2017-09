Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Previewing Bears’ Week 2 matchup vs. Bucs

In episode 112 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Will quarterback Mike Glennon be better? How focused will the Bucs be after dealing with hurricane matters? Plus, hear listener voicemails and the guys’ first Jay Cutler soundbite.