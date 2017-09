Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Previewing the Bears’ opener vs. the Falcons

In episode 110 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge preview the Bears’ regular-season opener against the Falcons.

Why is Mike Glennon the Bears’ starting quarterback? What’s next for Mitch Trubisky? Can the Bears slow down the high-scoring Falcons? Listen in.