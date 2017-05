Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Talking shop (and Bears) with MMQB’s Peter King

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge are back with their Bears podcast. In Episode 93, the guys talk to MMQB’s Peter King, who was in the 49ers’ draft room when the Bears traded picks with them and selected quarterback Mitch Trubisky at No. 2.

King also has the Bears’ ranked 28th in the league in his power rankings and thinks Trubisky will play in 2017. All of that and more in this week’s podcast.