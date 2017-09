Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Will Bears QB Mike Glennon rebound vs. Steelers?

In episode 114 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 3 matchup against the Steelers at Solder Field.

Will Mike Glennon rebound from last week? Will the Bears consider playing rookie Mitch Trubisky at all? Will Kyle Long’s looming return make a difference? Tune in.