Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Will Bears QB Mitch Trubisky play with starters?

In Episode 106 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ quarterback competition — or lack thereof.

Are the Bears curious to see what Mitch Trubisky can do with the first-team offense? What’s going on with Mike Glennon? Did coach John Fox finally open the door for a real competition?