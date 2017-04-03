Hoiberg expresses unhappiness with perceived communication issues

It isn’t often that Fred Hoiberg shows some emotion toward the media.

Especially this season, where the second-year Bulls coach has seemingly gone out of his way to answer controversy with vagueness.

Not on Saturday, however, as Hoiberg wanted his message made clear.

Crystal clear.

Over the last week, both Bobby Portis and Michael Carter-Williams have been portrayed as expressing some confusion with what’s been communicated to them by the coaching staff.

First it was Portis, who was asked about being sent down to the D-League for a game in January, and if he was confused by that decision.

“A lot,’’ Portis first replied. “I didn’t understand why I had to go down, but at the same time I knew that it was all for a reason.’’

He later said, “I know sometimes they send guys to the D-League just to get reps, and I had to get reps, so that’s what that was.’’

So he actually did know why he was sent down. However, one report took his initial reaction and ran with it.

That wasn’t sitting well with Hoiberg.

“Let me talk about Bobby first,’’ Hoiberg said. “He and I had a very good conversation before he went down to the D-League. He knew exactly why he was going down there. He and I talked about … you know I saw something in the media last week. He said, ‘Coach, I meant nothing about that. I don’t know how that came across.’ He and I had that discussion. We talked about sending him back to the D-League a second time, but after sitting down and talking with him we decided against it because he was going back into the rotation quickly.

“Again, with Bobby’s he said, ‘Coach, I promise you I meant nothing by that.’ So I don’t know if it was something taken out of context or what it was.’’

As far as Carter-Williams, he told the Sun-Times on Thursday that finding the playing time for now five point guards on the roster was “confusing,’’ and said, “Some days you just wish Coach would come out and say, ‘Listen, you’ve got to do this. This person has to do this.’ Some days I’m thankful that the spot is still open so that I can compete for it and get it. It’s tough, though.’’

Hoiberg said he addressed the situation with Carter-Williams.

“The biggest thing I talked to him about, because we had two very good conversations the previous two days, I wanted to make sure we were clear on everything we’ve got going on right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “[Carter-Williams] said, ‘Absolutely, we’re one hundred percent clear.’ So again, we’ve just got to keep trying to do the best we can communicating, and hopefully we’re getting the message across.’’

So why the sensitivity about communication from Hoiberg?

Well, it’s been a storyline going back to last season, when there was a major difference of opinion between Hoiberg and Joakim Noah on if it was Noah coming to his coach and saying he was fine with going to the bench, as Hoiberg told the media, or if Hoiberg made the call, as Noah told the media.

The relationship between the two was never the same, so Hoiberg has tried to make sure that he and his players remain on the same page.

Hoiberg’s message on Saturday was that he and Portis have always been on the same page, and it was no longer an issue with Carter-Williams.

“Again, you talk to them about it,’’ Hoiberg said. “It was a learning experience, and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.’’