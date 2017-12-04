Holland, White Sox defeat Indians 2-1

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland winds up during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND – Chris Sale is gone, Carlos Rodon is hurt and the White Sox starting rotation is … just fine?

Indeed. Sometimes better than fine, in fact, as left-hander Derek Holland was in the Sox’ 2-1 victory against the Indians at Progressive Field.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason to eat some innings left by the traded Sale, Holland pitched six innings of two-run ball in his Sox debut against the Twins Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, and topped that with six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball against the defending American League champions. He worked around four walks, striking out four.

Since Jose Quintana served up three homers and lost to the Tigers on Opening Day, Sox starters Holland, James Shields, Quintana and Miguel Gonzalez have made good on six straight winnable starts, posting a 2.06 ERA.

“That’s good,’’ Holland said. “We feed off each other. It starts with the main guy when Q is out there and everybody else follows along. And you have Big Game [James Shields] over here, he’s the leader, a guy who has been on some good pitching staffs in some good organizations, so we feed off that, too.’’

The Sox bullpen has been pretty good, too, ranking second in the AL in ERA going into Wednesday’s game. Anthony Swarzak pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts in his Sox debut, Nate Jones kept a potential big inning at one run in the eighth and David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth.

The win, following a 2-1 loss in 10 innings in the Indians home opener Tuesday, improved the Sox record to 3-4.

When Francisco Lindor stepped up to lead off the Indians’ sixth, the scoreboard at Progressive Field showed Holland finishing his warmup tosses and read, “Derek Holland, currently pitching a no-hitter.” If you believe in jinxes, there goes your proof: Lindor lined Holland’s 83rd pitch to the left-center field gap for a double.

Indians right-hander Danny Salazar was just as good, if not better, than Holland, striking out 11 and allowing less hard contact than Holland in six innings.

The Sox got to Salazar in the second when Cody Asche walked, advanced to third on Avisail Garcia’s double and plated two runs on Matt Davidson’s single to left.

Davidson, a last-minute replacement for the ill Todd Frazier at third base, tied Garcia for the team RBI lead with five. Garcia has hit safely in all seven games.