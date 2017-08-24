Holland’s six strong innings carries White Sox past Twins

Derek Holland throws to the Twins during the first inning Thursday. (AP)

Left-hander Derek Holland, who had looked lost on the mound for most of July and August and had the horrible numbers to prove it, was a changed man Thursday night.

Holland threw six innings and allowed one run on three hits Thursday in the White Sox’ 5-1 win against the Twins before 16,013 at Guaranteed Rate Field, leaving with a 5-1 lead and looking nothing like the pitcher who had gone 1-7 with a 9.55 ERA while allowing a .319 opponents average over his last 11 starts.

The only run against Holland (7-13) came on Byron Buxton’s homer to left leading off the sixth inning. Holland tried to come inside with a fastball but left it out over the plate, and Buxton got around on it. Holland threw 101 pitches, completing six innings for the first time since Aug. 2 against the Blue Jays and for the second time since he went six against the A’s on June 25.

Yolmer Sanchez hit his seventh homer against Jose Berrios (nine strikeouts) in the second to make it 1-0, and the Sox scored three in the fourth – two unearned courtesy of errors by Berrios and first baseman Mitch Garver. Kevan Smith doubled in the Sox’ fifth run in the sixth, scoring Nicky Delmonico from first.

The Sox won three games in the five-game series.

Moncada, Leury Garcia exit early

Second baseman Yoan Moncada left the game after five innings with shin splints in his right leg.

Moncada walked against Berrios in the fourth inning and stole second for his first career stolen base, then scored when Delmonico’s ground ball deflected off Garver’s backhand. Moncada appeared to stumble a bit around third and was approached by Renteria and Herm Schneider when he returned to the dugout.

Moncada missed two games in Texas last weekend with shin splints. It’s the first time he has dealt with them.

“That’s something that’s going to linger until the end of the season,’’ he said upon returning to the lineup this week. “I just have to handle it.”

Leury Garcia appeared to hurt himself swinging at strike three to end the third inning and left the game with back stiffness on his right side. The Sox said he is day to day. Alen Hanson replaced Garcia in right field.

Avisail Jr. is born

The Sox were already short on the bench with All-Star right fielder Avisail Garcia gone while his wife gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son named Avisail Jr., on Thursday. Garcia missed the game but might be back Friday when the Sox open a three-game series against the Tigers at home.

Garcia ranked third in the American League with a .318 average and is hitting .452 over his last 11 games.

Burger hits for cycle

Third baseman Jake Burger, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in June, went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle for Class A Kannapolis against the Greensboro Grasshoppers Thursday night. Burger, batting .293, drove in three runs.

*Luis Robert, the prized Cuban outfield prospect who has been sidelined by two injuries this summer in the Dominican Summer League, doubled and tripled in his second game since coming back from an ankle injury. Robert signed for a $26 million bonus in May.

This and that

Sanchez’ home run was the Sox’ 144th, which keeps the team on pace for 185 which would be their highest total since 2012.

*Major League Baseball is celebrating “Players Weekend” starting Friday. Players will wear colorful non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms and nicknames on their jerseys.