Watch: Home run bounces off minor-league outfielder’s head

Zach Borenstein played for Israel in the WBC in 2017. On Tuesday, while he was playing right field for the Reno Aces, a fly ball caromed off his head for a home run. (Getty Images)

As an athlete, you want to be a part of the top plays of the day — just not this way. Outfielder Zach Borenstein of the Reno Aces in the Pacific Coast League is about to become really popular for all the wrong reasons.

The Arlington Heights native who played college baseball at Eastern Illinois did his best impersonation of Jose Canseco during a game Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Aces were leading 8-3 in the eighth inning when Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo hit a towering drive to right field. Borenstein raced back on the ball but seemed to lose it as he neared the warning track. The ball caromed high off of Borenstein and over the fence for a three-run home run.

We're still thinking about Alex Verdugo's homer off RF Zach Borenstein's head from yesterday. (via @RavineFiends) pic.twitter.com/tfU7ZQRoWM — RealClearSports (@RealClearSports) July 26, 2017

The stunned play-by-play announcer thought maybe the ball bounced off of Borenstein’s glove, but it became quite apparent it had to have hit a harder surface to bound that far.

The Aces went on to win the game 9-7 as Borenstein went 2-for-4 and became Internet famous. But maybe not quite as famous as this Canseco head shot.