Homer Sweet Homer for Cubs’ Ian Happ in Wrigley Field debut

Another day in the big leagues, another big hit for Ian Happ – whose opposite-field homer to left in Tuesday’s fifth inning was his second homer in three games in the majors.

He homered and walked in his debut, doubled and singled in his second game Sunday, and also walked twice Tuesday against the Reds – batting cleanup and starting in center field on this night.

“When you call someone up you always have plans in pencil. Nothing’s ever written in ink,” team president Theo Epstein said of the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft. “He’s feeling great at the plate right now. He tends to be streaky so when he’s on a hot streak its really hot and it lasts a long time.”

Ian Happ delivers his first Wrigley Field home run, in the fifth inning Tuesday against the Reds.

Epstein, who also praised Happ’s temperament and apparent confidence, sees a potential path for an extended stay in his ability to play all outfield positions and at least second base in the infield.

“We weren’t anticipating an extremely long-term stay, but we’re going to read and react based on how he plays,” Epstein said, “and what’s going on with the other guys with their health.”

Schwarber vote of confidence

Epstein seemed dismissive when asked about a possible demotion to the minors for struggling young leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber – who entered Tuesday’s game with a .179 average, .313 on-base percentage and team-high 44 strikeouts.

How long would a slump have to last to consider such a move for Schwarber – who had four at-bats lifetime in April and May combined before this year?

“When we feel like that’s the right thing for him and the team, and when we think he’s not giving himself a chance out there,” Epstein said, a few hours before Schwarber hit a 462-foot homer in the second and later added an opposite-field single. “And we don’t think he’s close to that at all.

“If you look at his at-bats lately, there’s still some where he’s missing heaters that he normally clobbers, but there was a ton of hard contact this weekend [in St. Louis]. And I think he’s really close.”

Heyward close?

Right-fielder Jason Heyward (jammed finger) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, which put him on track for a possible return from the disabled list by Friday’s series opener against the Brewers.

“Needles are pointing in the proper direction,” Maddon said. “He’s feeling really good.”

Heyward was hurt making a sliding catch May 5.

Notes: Outfielder Jon Jay, who was pulled from a start Friday because of back spasms, was “effervescent” by Tuesday, Maddon said, and available off the bench.

–Ben Zobrist, who has played through back pain much of the season, also was good enough to play Tuesday, Maddon said, but “still not 100 percent. I just want to be very careful with him.” Still no talk of a DL move with Zobrist.