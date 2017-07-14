Hootie Johnson, who fought to keep women out of Augusta National, dies

Augusta National Golf Club announced today that William “Hootie” Johnson, the club’s chairman emeritus, has died at the age of 86. He was best known for his battle to keep women members out of the club.

Johnson was chairman of Augusta National Golf Club from 1998 to 2006. In 2002, Martha Burk, then chairwoman of the National Council of Women’s Organizations, over admission of female members to Augusta National.

Burk challenged the club to end its discrimination by inviting a female member, suggesting it could become a problem at the Masters. Johnson, sent her a scathing reply that the club might one day have female members, but not “at the point of a bayonet.”

Augusta National didn’t budge in the wake of enormous pressure from Burk and the media, even going so far as to go commercial-free for the 2003 Masters. Burk’s protest fizzled in a grassy lot. Nine years later, the club added its first two women.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.