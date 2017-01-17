Hopeful Tim Raines awaits Hall of Fame vote

Tim Raines wasted no time laying groundwork for a spectacular career as a Montreal Expos rookie in 1981, kicking it off with a major league record 27 consecutive stolen bases before getting thrown out. If not for the sensational Fernando Valenzuela, Raines would have been named National League Rookie of the Year.

Thirty-six years later, Raines appears to be hours away from getting elected into baseball’s Hall of Fame. Why it would take this long is a head-scratcher for many — the fleet and powerfully built switch-hitting left fielder is generally regarded as the second-best leadoff man of his era behind first-ballot choice Rickey Henderson — but why quibble now about timing when a seemingly sure thing is about to unfold? A recent poll of nearly half the voters had Raines on 91 percent of ballots, and Raines, who garnered 69.8 percent last year after getting 55 percent in 2015, needs 75 in this his 10th and final year.

“I was happy that I had gained a lot more votes,” Raines told the Associated Press Tuesday. “I was only 23 short and this is actually the first year of the 10 years that I really feel pretty excited about the prospect of it happening.”

The awakening that Raines, 57, is worthy of the Hall seems to be evolving into an induction, although a 90 percent tally is not expected. The results will be announced at 5 p.m. CST on MLB Network on Wednesday.

“He could hit, and he could steal bases,” said Robin Ventura, who played during each of Raines’ five seasons with the White Sox from 1991-95. “If you talk Rickey Henderson, you talk Tim Raines. He was an impact player — his presence in the game of baseball was impressive.”

His career spanned 22 seasons, including his first 13 years with the Montreal Expos, the next five with the Sox after he was traded with Jeff Carter and a player to be named for Ivan Calderon and Barry Jones, and three with the Yankees.

He seems to have built more than a legit case. Former Sox teammate and first ballot Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (who, not wanting to jinx his chances, declined an invitation to talk about Raines’ case until Wednesday), has called Raines the “greatest leadoff hitter of all time” because of career numbers like these: A .294 batting average, .384 on-base percentage and .425 slugging percentage was built around 2,605 hits including 713 for extra bases, plus 1,330 walks. His 808 stolen bases ranks fifth all time. His 84.7 stolen base percentage is higher than anyone in the Hall.

Voters are also taking notice of Raines’ four seasons with 50-plus extra-base hits and 70-plus stolen bases — Henderson and the great Ty Cobb combined to do that four times. They also know that of the first 18 players with at least 2,600 hits and 1,300 walks, 16 are in the Hall of Fame and two are not — Raines and Pete Rose.

In 1983, Raines became the first player with at least 50 extra-base hits and 90 stolen bases in one season since Tim Brown in 1891, and it hasn’t been done since.

Raines batted .334 to win the National League batting title, was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time stolen base champion.

“He hit for average but he wreaked havoc once he got on base,” said Ventura, who watched Raines bat .444 in the 1993 ALCS between the Sox and Blue Jays. “He’d get on, steal a base and next you knew we had a quick run.”

Jeff Bagwell, on 90 percent of the revealed ballots, also seems all but certain to get in alongside Raines. Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, and Ivan Rodriguez also have reason to be hopeful.

“This will be the first year that I feel I have a legitimate shot,” Raines said.