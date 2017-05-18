Hot-hitting Ian Happ forcing Cubs’ hand as roster move looms

After another big day at the plate by rookie Ian Happ in a victory over the Reds, Cubs manager Joe Maddon was asked Thursday about how tough the kid was making the roster decision that could come as soon as Friday.

“Is it tough or easy?” Maddon said.

It might be especially tough if you’re infielder Tommy La Stella, the way Happ has looked through five games in the majors after a 2-for-4 day in the cleanup spot that included a double and a walk in the Cubs’ 9-5 victory that secured a series sweep of the Reds.

Happ with first-base coach Brandon Hyde after an eighth-inning single Thursday.

Right-fielder Jason Heyward (jammed finger) was scheduled to start a minor-league rehab assignment at Class A South Bend Thursday that could last as little as one game.

Whether Heyward is activated from the disabled list Friday or as late as Monday’s series opener against the Giants, the corresponding move could come down to Happ or La Stella (.318 average, .483 on-base percentage) being optioned to AAA Iowa, barring an unforeseen injury.

Maddon suggested it wouldn’t involve sending out a pitcher and taking his bullpen back down to seven-man strength.

“Of course, Ian is obviously looking like he does not want to go anywhere,” said Maddon, who had the infielder-outfielder starting in left field Thursday after two starts each in right and center his first four games.

Happ, a switch-hitter drafted ninth overall in 2015, is 6-for-17 with two doubles, two homers and five walks in the five games.

“He’s been a little bit of a spark plug for us,” said veteran pitcher Jon Lester (2-2), who pitched into the seventh to help the Cubs push their record to two games over .500 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

“Versatility’s a big part of my game,” said Happ, 22, who figures he’s being sized up for his value to the club longer term as he moves around – but won’t speculate on whether he survives the Heyward move.

“I’m just staying in the present moment,” he said. “I’m having a blast every day. How could you not? It’s just so much fun to be a part of this.”

Rotation trending?

The Cubs’ starting rotation is on an eight-start run in which the starters are 5-3 with a 3.17 ERA, five quality starts and six innings per start.

The rotation in the 32 games until then: 10-9 with a 4.81 ERA, 10 quality starts and a 5 1/3-inning average.

“I’ll say it again: Starting pitching drives the engine,” said Maddon, who still is bothered by some of the fielding breakdowns. “I love the way the starting pitching is trending right now.”

The Cubs’ first series sweep of the season pushed their home record over .500 (10-9), and they scored 25 runs in the three games – albeit, against a pitching-challenged Reds team they’ve beaten 20 of the last 25 meetings (five of six this year).

They’re 16-18 against everyone else this season.

“It’s a nice first step. I’m not going to go crazy over it,” Maddon said. “We’re still not there yet. We’re getting better. I’m not here to proclaim everything’s well and solved, but we’re getting better.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com