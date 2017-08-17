How Cubs manager Joe Maddon kept the Apocalypse from coming this week

Whether Joe Maddon’s fiery exchange with umpires Wednesday night proves to be a harbinger of less tolerance as the games get bigger down the stretch, the Cubs manager seemed sure of only this much by Thursday:

He may have helped prevent the Apocalypse.

“Listen, I really believe had I not done that and the game ended differently, you might have seen [Ben Zobrist’s] first ejection,” Maddon said. “He was that upset.”

The call in question came in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tie game when Zobrist – squaring to bunt – was hit by a pitch. Initially he was awarded first base, loading the bases with none out – until the first-base ump inexplicably ruled that Zobrist offered at the pitch as he twisted to keep the ball from hitting his back shin.

Maddon takes his argument to crew chief Ron Kulpa after being ejected in Wednesday's ninth inning by first-base ump Chris Conroy.

It came just four days after Zobrist got called out on strikes to end a 6-2 loss in Arizona on a call that was bad enough the home-plate ump apologized to Maddon the next day.

The slow-to-anger Zobrist, who admitted Wednesday night he might have had to be restrained if the Cubs had not pushed the winning run across, returned to the plate and tapped to the pitcher to advance the runners. A wild pitch gave the Cubs the victory.

As surprising as nice-guy Kris Bryant’s first career ejection was two weeks ago, this would have been stunning, Maddon said.

“Had the game continued [into extra innings] I really believe that something may have occurred that we have never seen before,” Maddon said. “We’ve got the [solar] eclipse coming up, what, Monday? You got Zobrist arguing with an umpire, getting kicked out, and then an eclipse within a couple, three or four days?

“That’s when you worry about the Apocalypse at that point.”

Paging Joe Torre

Maddon said he had not heard yet from major league baseball regarding his inevitable fine or a possible suspension for Wednesday’s actions, which may have included making contact with crew chief Ron Kulpa after saying his piece to first-base ump Chris Conroy.

Maddon said Kulpa “might be the best umpire in the game right now” and said he doesn’t believe he made contact.

“If I did, it was basically just patting somebody on the back or something,” said Maddon of what might be the only gesture he didn’t make during the incident.

When questioned by a pool reporter Kulpa would only say a standard post-ejection report had been filed with MLB and would not reveal details.

Homer Happ-y

The Cubs on Thursday out-homered the Reds 6-2 and scored 10 runs. And lost 13-10 to split the series even after they came all the way back from a 9-0 deficit to tie.

Rookie Ian Happ hit the first Cub homer and added another in a four-homer fourth.

When Alex Avila, Happ and Javy Baez hit consecutive homers in the span of four pitches in the fourth inning it marked the first time the Cubs hit three straight since 2004 against the Pirates (Derrek Lee, Sammy Sosa and Michael Barrett).

Trade value

Justin Wilson’s struggles since joining the Cubs in a deadline trade from the Tigers three weeks ago continued Thursday in the loss.

The left-hander, who was the Tigers’ closer at the time of the trade, walked both batters he faced with the Cubs trailing by a run in the eighth Thursday and was pulled. One of the runners eventually scored on a grounder.

Wilson has walked seven and allowed nine hits and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings as a Cub (6.75 ERA).

