How strong is Cubs farm system? Pennant race might tell the story

The day after the Cubs acquired Jose Quintana from the White Sox for a package including the top two ranked prospects in their farm system, one media genius informed Theo Epstein it marked the first time since he took over the team that he didn’t have a top-100 prospect in the major industry rankings.

“And it’s the first time we can call ourselves defending world champions,” the Cubs team president retorted. “And that’s a lot better than saying you have top-[100] prospects.”

As the Cubs continue their two-week joy ride through last-place opposition in Cincinnati and Philadelphia this week, they do it with Opening Day starter Jon Lester and hot-hitting catcher Willson Contreras on the disabled list, highlighting the increased significance of some of the players they spent that minor-league glory to acquire, including Quintana.

In fact, how the Cubs’ race for a playoff spot plays out over the final 39 games of the season should offer the next good look into how well the Cubs exploited their position of strength with a rebuilt farm system since last year’s title magic.

Albert Almora Jr., the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, went 7-for-14 with four RBIs during the Cubs' just-concluded 5-2 homestand.

Among the top four-ranked prospects in the system when the season started (according to Baseball America), No. 2 Ian Happ and No. 3 Albert Almora Jr. are coming off big performances during a 5-2 homestand.

No. 1 Eloy Jimenez and No. 4 Dylan Cease were sent to the Sox for Quintana, who start the series opener Friday in Philadalphia.

“The best farm system in the world is when they’re on your big-league team,” Epstein said. “You can see it by watching your big-league team, whether they’ve been promoted or you’ve traded guys away to bring talented players here. That’s what we’re looking for.

“I think any year you can face tough decisions with your prospects and whether you want to move them for championship-type pieces, you know it’s going well,” he said.

So if Baseball America has downgraded the Cubs’ system from at or near the top the last few years to No. 28 in its most recent update after last week’s trade deadline?

For now, it’s considered mission accomplished as far as the front office is concerned – although, for now, it all but assures no significant waiver trades before the end of the month (how many times do we have to say: forget Justin Verlander).

“We’ve expended a lot of prospect capital trying to make this team better,” Epstein said Friday when dismissing trade possibilities after being asked a thinly veiled question about Verlander in the wake of Lester’s lat injury.

How fast the Cubs can restock for its next generation of needs and how good the next wave of Class A players become in the next two or three years will be important questions soon enough.

But how strong the Cubs can finish this season with its still-young core of hitters is the most telling sign of organizational health right now.

“When we go play other teams I’m still struck how we’re always the youngest team on the field,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We have this young core of position players at basically every position who are guys that were all top-10, top-15 prospects in baseball, who are wearing rings on their fingers from last year.”

The Cubs’ top draft picks from 2011-15 – all single-digit overall picks – are playing significant roles: Javy Baez, Almora, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Happ. Among the 25-and-under core, add Contreras, who was the reigning NL player of the week when hurt.

“We’re an incredibly healthy organization from a young talent standpoint,” Hoyer said.

Once infielder Jeimer Candelario and shortstop Isaac Paredes were traded from the system for catcher Alex Avila and left-hander Justin Wilson at the non-waiver deadline three weeks ago, most of the remaining well regarded prospects were so raw and low in the farm system that the two pitchers they drafted in the lower part of this year’s first round were among the top six.

“There’s two successful outcomes for your prospects: having them come up here and contribute to a championship club or trading them for players who do the same,” Epstein said. “We are just as committed to young player as we’ve always been. We are going to find ways to build the farm system back up. And I think we have really talented players in our system right now that are just a little bit under the radar that a year from now are going to be household names.”

