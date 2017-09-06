How the Cubs — through 60 games — hold up to playoff teams past

The Cubs walked nine times in Friday’s 5-3 defeat, their third straight loss. They worked Rockies pitchers so hard with their disciplined plate approach, they saw a whopping 183 pitches. That’s far too many to result in three measly runs.

But such is life for an offense that produced one hit in 11 chances with runners in scoring position. Jason Heyward, who had that lonely hit in the first inning, threw his bat in disgust after striking out with the bases loaded to end the game.

“I wish I had come through right there,” he said.

Maybe if he had, it wouldn’t have been so odd to hear manager Joe Maddon speaking of the team improving its record in “five-game increments” from here in out. Maddon mentioned going five games over .500 … and 10 games … and even 15 games. Yes, he said all that.

Jason Heyward throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded to end Friday's 5-3 Cubs loss to the Rockies. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

But the Cubs are 30-30. Where we come from, that’s zero games over .500. In nearly all ways, this has been a mediocre team.

Here’s one way to look at it. Going back to the dawn of time, or at least to 1906, a total of 18 Cubs teams have reached the postseason. Their average number of victories through 60 games: 36.2. And how many of those teams had, through 60 games, records worse than 30-30? Only one.

The 2007 Cubs — Lou Piniella’s first of two straight division winners — were an ugly 27-33 at this point. They weren’t exactly sitting pretty 102 games later; they were 85-77. Coincidentally, the 2006 had N.L Central champion Cardinals won only 83 games (not to mention the World Series). Yet it should surprise no one that no Central champ since the ’07 Cubs has failed to reach at least the 90s in victories.

But back to the main point: If this year’s Cubs are going to reach the playoffs, they’re not just going to outperform the unimposing teams in their really bad division. They’re also going to have to go from 30-30 to … where, exactly?

Even if Maddon is correct about the whole 15-games-over-.500 thing, that won’t get the Cubs to 90 wins. Maybe they ought to add another five-game increment to the equation just to be on the safe side.

In the meantime, there has been nothing special about this team. Even the 1906 Cubs, who were 41-19, would have to agree with that. You know who else would? The old gang that started 42-18 way back in 2016. Any chance you remember them?

Cubs postseason teams through 60 games

2016: 42-18

2015: 33-27

2008: 38-22

2007: 27-33

2003: 33-27

1998: 36-24

1989: 33-27

1984: 34-26

1945: 32-28

1938: 34-26

1935: 33-27

1932: 34-26

1929: 37-23

1918: 42-18

1910: 39-21

1908: 37-23

1907: 47-13

1906: 41-19

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com