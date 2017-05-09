Hummingbird, kings, sturgeon, Deer Expo demise: Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

Nate Reeves sent this photo of Jackie Reeves, who rescued and revived a tired female hummingbird, which was found disoriented in Glen Ellyn.

Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “Just wondering how to access Montrose Beach and parking to try for some Kings.’’ Phil Schuetzner

A: “Do not try for them from the beach. To get to the harbor, the Horseshoe and the jetties, exit Lake Shore Drive at Montrose and go east (toward the lake). At the first road, turn right (Park Bait is on the southeast corner), and park along there. Some Chinook salmon arrived last week.

BIG NUMBER

1,600: Adult sturgeon population (greater than 50 inches) in Lake Wisconsin, Prairie du Sac Dam to the Kilbourn Dam in Wisconsin Dells, according to the Wisconsin DNR LAST WORD

“Dear Exhibitors, Effective immediately, the Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo will be indefinitely suspended.’’

Letter from the Expo operators to exhibitors

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Sept. 7 and 9: Newark, (815) 210-4995

Sept. 9-10: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 16-17: Bolingbrook, BPHE92017@gmail.com . . . Kankakee, (815) 935-2704 . . . Momence, (815) 388-3853

Sept. 21 and 23: Woodstock, Mchenryilhs@gmail.com

Sept. 29-30: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Beecher, TJHUNTERSAFETY@GMAIL.COM

PADDLING

Saturday: Chicago River Marathon and Half-Marathon, begin and finish at Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport, 7 a.m. start, click here for info

TAKE-BACK

Saturday: Aquatic Pet Take Back Event, only fish and aquatic invertebrates accepted (no penalties for turning in regulated species), email BeAHeroReleaseZero@gmail.com, to ensure space, 10 a.m.-noon, Waukegan Harbor, click here for more info.

FISHING DERBIES

Saturday: Salmon Unlimited Kids Derby, Waukegan Harbor, 7 a.m.-noon, salmonunlimitedinc.com/kids

Saturday: Fishin’ Buddies’ Fishing Derby, Wampum Lake, Thornton, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., fpdcc.com/event/fishin-buddies-fall-fishing-derby/

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Saturday: Teal, snipe and rail hunting begins

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)