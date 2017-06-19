Hummingbird, moose, Rend Lake, invasives: Chicago outdoors, notes

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Jim McGowan sent backyard photos of hummingbirds last weekend in Alsip.

Q: ‘‘Your reader [Saul Lipsistic’s] view on invasives was only partly correct. [Native Americans] had domesticated wolves before the Europeans came. Corn is a New World grain, peccaries are New World pigs and, of course, we had bison (New World cattle). It all depends on what type of plant and animal communities we wish to support and sustain. Since we cannot rid our country of invasives, if we deem them harmful, then let’s control them to the best of our abilities.’’ — John Kudia, Orland Park

A: I think Kudia’s last sentence captured the core. I also would suggest we consider more carefully than we have the introduction of non-native species, plant or animal.

378 Moose in the western Upper Peninsula, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ survey, up from 285 in 2015. LAST WORD

‘‘Sportsmen and anglers have flocked to the resort for many years, and it is imperative that the resort get up and going again. Outdoor sports tourism is one of the largest draws to southern Illinois, and we need to ensure that our park infrastructure is modernized.’’ — State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Murphysboro), on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources issuing a request for proposals for a new operator for the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center WILD TIMES

