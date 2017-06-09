Hurricane threat means Bears will be Buccaneers’ season-opener, too

With Hurricane Irma hurling toward Florida, the season-opener between the state’s two southern-most teams — the Dolphins and Buccaneers — was postponed Wednesday until their mutual bye week, Nov. 19.

That means the Bears will play in the Buccaneers’ season opener Sept 17 in Tampa.

Bears coach John Fox was asked whether he’d rather have Week 1 tape to study.

“It would probably be more of a factor if it affected us this week, because … Atlanta has two new coordinators, two out of the three phases, on offense and defense,” Fox said, “I think Tampa at least has the same coordinators.”

John Fox's Bears will travel to Tampa in 10 days. (AP)

Of course, Florida has bigger issues than football. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee called his grandmother, who lives in his hometown of Pahokee, located on the shores of Lake Okeechobee about 90 miles northwest of Miami.

“She ain’t scared,” he said. “She said there’s no way God gonna do … he might make that storm go around. So, you know, she’s in high spirits.”