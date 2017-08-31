After setting records, Ian Happ pretends to hit for the cycle

Ian Happ thought he had hit for the cycle on Wednesday until the umpire gave him the bad news.

Hey, if you already have a few records in the books, why not go for more.

In the third inning of Wednesday’s 17-3 laugher over the Pirates, Cubs rookie Ian Happ drilled his 20th home run of the season and helped rewrite the record book.

Ian Happ needed a triple for the cycle and thought he had it until he was told his ball was caught. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N83TuS7Yz7 — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) August 31, 2017

Happ became the sixth Cub this season to reach 20 home runs, breaking a team record.

In addition, Happ is the fifth player on the Cubs under the age of 25 to reach the 20-homer mark. No team in MLB history has done that.

Anthony Rizzo, who is 28, leads the team with 30 dingers. Kris Bryant (24 home runs), Kyle Schwarber (22) Willson Contreras (21), Javy Baez (20) and Happ fill out the 20-HR club.

Finally, Happ reached 20 home runs in 89 games, the fastest by any Cubs player. Schwarber did it in 97 games.

But Happ wasn’t done.

In the sixth inning, Happ came to the plate needing a triple to hit for the cycle. The left-hander sliced a long fly ball deep into the left-field corner. Navigating the Wrigley Field walls, Pirates left fielder Starling Marte made a nice grab for the out. Meanwhile, Happ had his head down and was chugging around second base headed to third. Happ was perhaps the only one in the ballpark who didn’t realize Marte caught the ball.

When an exhausted but elated Happ arrived at third, the umpire had to give the excited rook the bad news. Happ’s reaction is precious.

Ian Happ was a triple shy of the cycle, so he did this 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/L26JzTmRsW — Dugout Nation (@DugoutNation) August 31, 2017

When asked after the game about the near-cycle, Happ told ESPN: “[John] Lackey and [Jon] Lester said they’d fight me if I stopped at second.”