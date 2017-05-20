Ian Happ stays, but Cubs game postponed

At least for now, Ian Happ isn’t going anywhere.

Before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed, the Cubs were expected to option Tommy La Stella and not Happ to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Jason Heyward’s return from the 10-day disabled list. Happ, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2015, was called up May 13 and has hit well, batting .333 with two home runs in 26 plate appearances while showing his versatility in the outfield.

Happ was hitting fifth and playing in center field, Heyward batting sixth and starting in right, while Kyle Schwarber had been dropped to second in the order with Ben Zobrist leading off and playing at second base.

La Stella has also produced, batting .304 in 31 plate appearances, but for the time being was deemed more expendable than Happ.

Ian Happ has earned a spot with the Cubs and wasn't sent back to Iowa on Saturday. | AP

In another move, the Cubs are expected to send Pierce Johnson to Iowa to make room for fellow reliever Dylan Floro.

No makeup date for the game has been announced. Jake Arrieta, Saturday’s starter, will pitch Sunday for the Cubs.