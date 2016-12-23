Icing end of duck season, some hanger-ons: Aaron Yetter’s blog

Aaron Yetter’s blog this week came off the aerial surveys on Wednesday, when nearly everything was locked up in ice.

Most ducks pushed on with ice-up, but he still found some ducks and as he notes, now we are in the time to field hunt Canada geese.

As I always note, the surveys along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers are interesting in themselves as are Yetter’s thoughts in his follow-up blogs with his reflections and assessments.

As usual, there’s a couple good photos with explanations embedded in Yetter’s blog.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

Here is Yetter’s blog for the week: