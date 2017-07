Bill Murray accepts award as Cubs win ‘Best Moment’ at ESPYs

Watch Cubs super fans Bill Murray, Nick Offerman and retired beloved catcher David Ross toast to “Cubs power and Cubs dignity” as they accept the ESPY award for “Best Moment” on behalf of the Cubs on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“108 years of waiting is hardly a moment,” Murray said, before naming a whole host of former Cubs players and toasting the team.