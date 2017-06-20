Illinois’ 7th state record fish in 2017: Latest is hybrid striped bass

The most astonishing year for records in Illinois fishing just keeps going. The latest is the Illinois record for hybrid striped bass.

And it is a doozy.

So far in 2017, Illinois has had record fish for whitefish (three times), burbot, hybrid striped bass, brown bullhead and hybrid striped bass.

Here is the word from Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson:

We have a new state record hybrid striped bass by over a pound. It’s official weight on a certified scale was 21 pounds 7.2 ounces and was taken by Robert Vericella from Lake Bloomington. IDNR fisheries biologist Mike Garthaus certified the fish. It was 33 3/4″ long and had a girth of 26 3/4″. We did not do a genetic test since pure striped bass have never been stocked in the lake or any nearby waters and we haven’t stocked pure stripers in the state much since 2000, for various reasons I won’t go into at this time. Also the meristic and morphological characteristics are that of a hybrid not a pure. This makes the 7th state record to fall this year (3 lake whitefish). Normally we average roughly one state record per year so 2017 is definitely an outlier!

David Gjelsvik caught the previous record striper (20 pounds, 0.32 ounces) on June 20, 1993 from Lake of Egypt.