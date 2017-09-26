Illinois bobcat season: Some tweaks in place, and some notes

A bobcat stalking prey in a photo from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Credit: Steven Wayne Rotsch/Painet Inc.

Gov. Bruck Rauner signed into HB3399 on Friday. It tweaks the regulations for bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois, including upping the harvest cap to 350.

The upcoming season will be the second in modern times for bobcats. The return of bobcats in Illinois is one of the great success stories of modern conservation.

The deadline to apply for a permit is Saturday. More than 1,000 applications have already been received, so there will be a lottery to select the 1,000 successful applicants.

Here are the details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.