Illinois deer harvest lowest in recent years: Drops to 144,150

Illinois deer hunters checked or reported the lowest harvest during the 2016-17 seasons since the peak in 2005. Credit: Dale Bowman

Illinois deer harvest in all 2016-17 seasons dropped to the lowest since the harvest peak in 2005. And you can’t blame the weather.

All seasons harvest for the 2016-17 seasons was 144,150 deer, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. That was down seven percent from 155,229 in 2015-16. Peak harvest came in 2005 with 201,209.

Harvest in firearms seasons dropped to 79,429 from 86,847 deer; archery to 53,479 from 56,767; late-winter antlerless and special CWD seasons to 4,686 from 6,362.

Only harvest by youth hunters (3,259 vs 2,850) and muzzleloader (3,297 vs 2,403) increased.

Here is the breakdown from the IDNR:

The county-by-county summary:

2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzleloader LW/CWD Total Adams 1202 89 2358 105 – 3754 Alexander 166 12 421 28 – 627 Bond 328 28 571 14 – 941 Boone 117 1 121 2 37 278 Brown 821 59 967 57 231 2135 Bureau 634 29 998 64 – 1725 Calhoun 634 53 792 46 – 1525 Carroll 541 26 747 26 103 1443 Cass 530 21 683 27 – 1261 Champaign 295 15 228 15 – 553 Christian 425 42 608 26 – 1101 Clark 756 43 998 51 156 2004 Clay 518 37 1089 31 79 1754 Clinton 315 15 626 7 – 963 Coles 527 17 549 19 – 1112 Cook 108 – – – – 108 Crawford 779 30 950 27 96 1882 Cumberland 363 32 708 24 – 1127 DeKalb 177 6 139 2 29 353 DeWitt 429 17 335 15 – 796 Douglas 133 6 138 7 – 284 Dupage 35 – – – – 35 Edgar 370 27 566 19 86 1068 Edwards 209 18 412 17 – 656 Effingham 422 39 806 26 – 1293 Fayette 654 63 1501 43 – 2261 Ford 43 5 124 4 – 176 Franklin 966 51 1265 60 – 2342 Fulton 1492 86 2010 92 334 4014 Gallatin 254 19 468 22 – 763 Greene 652 51 1055 40 – 1798 Grundy 295 6 300 13 72 686 Hamilton 632 37 1166 39 145 2019 Hancock 720 50 1638 76 – 2484 Hardin 397 16 889 44 – 1346 Henderson 254 11 521 25 72 883 Henry 431 17 592 20 – 1060 Iroquois 351 11 516 32 – 910 Jackson 998 98 2243 68 – 3407 Jasper 483 48 969 29 – 1529 Jefferson 1231 93 1875 84 – 3283 Jersey 460 34 669 16 – 1179 JoDaviess 972 74 1862 84 500 3492 Johnson 631 39 1639 45 – 2354 Kane 264 – 30 1 7 302 Kankakee 282 10 204 13 54 563 Kendall 163 6 101 5 25 300 Knox 857 37 1196 52 162 2304 Lake 273 – 5 – – 278 LaSalle 689 25 753 34 149 1650 Lawrence 476 11 583 37 – 1107 Lee 410 20 510 33 71 1044 Livingston 191 14 423 16 36 680 Logan 247 25 357 19 – 648 Macon 411 17 251 25 – 704 Macoupin 853 68 1400 49 – 2370 Madison 729 26 622 33 46 1456 Marion 869 67 1452 51 138 2577 Marshall 333 27 552 26 – 938 Mason 312 19 438 15 – 784 Massac 338 12 587 23 – 960 McDonough 501 28 848 37 99 1513 McHenry 528 7 294 10 99 938 McLean 460 20 516 25 69 1090 Menard 319 12 368 31 – 730 Mercer 415 33 866 31 145 1490 Monroe 345 31 921 22 99 1418 Montgomery 574 47 769 19 – 1409 Morgan 512 29 774 22 – 1337 Moultrie 253 23 201 9 – 486 Ogle 690 29 791 41 240 1791 Peoria 805 39 961 37 – 1842 Perry 807 48 1210 40 261 2366 Piatt 129 7 111 6 – 253 Pike 2063 129 2109 158 – 4459 Pope 828 34 1429 48 – 2339 Pulaski 219 20 414 18 – 671 Putnam 236 14 335 19 48 652 Randolph 1006 130 2287 88 – 3511 Richland 384 32 723 29 – 1168 Rock Island 653 27 782 39 100 1601 Saline 457 41 898 37 – 1433 Sangamon 675 28 586 40 – 1329 Schuyler 850 79 1293 50 213 2485 Scott 201 16 384 12 – 613 Shelby 648 34 1085 36 93 1896 Stark 110 4 194 9 – 317 St. Clair 530 32 661 13 – 1236 Stephenson 474 14 853 17 160 1518 Tazewell 478 25 515 14 – 1032 Union 750 61 1557 63 – 2431 Vermilion 745 25 581 46 97 1494 Wabash 206 21 209 19 – 455 Warren 247 12 558 29 – 846 Washington 463 40 948 35 – 1486 Wayne 835 67 1574 46 – 2522 White 508 42 831 37 169 1587 Whiteside 481 18 574 31 – 1104 Will 728 5 244 31 60 1068 Williamson 985 59 1681 45 – 2770 Winnebago 459 10 324 13 106 912 Woodford 475 32 594 22 – 1123 Total 53479 3259 79429 3297 4686 144150