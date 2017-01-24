Illinois deer harvest in all 2016-17 seasons dropped to the lowest since the harvest peak in 2005. And you can’t blame the weather.

All seasons harvest for the 2016-17 seasons was 144,150 deer, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. That was down seven percent from 155,229 in 2015-16. Peak harvest came in 2005 with 201,209.

Harvest in firearms seasons dropped to 79,429 from 86,847 deer; archery to 53,479 from 56,767; late-winter antlerless and special CWD seasons to 4,686 from 6,362.

Only harvest by youth hunters (3,259 vs 2,850) and muzzleloader (3,297 vs 2,403) increased.

Here is the breakdown from the IDNR:

Hunters in Illinois Harvested a Preliminary Total of 144,150 Deer

During 2016-17 Seasons

Deer hunting wrapped up on Jan. 15

SPRINGFIELD, IL.   Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16.

During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:

Archery:  Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017.  That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.

Youth:  Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.

Traditional Firearm Season:  Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.

Muzzleloader:  Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.

Late-Winter Seasons:  The 2016-17 Late-Winter Antlerless Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16.  Season dates for the Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.

There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons.  The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 24 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2016-17.  Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt.  Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2016-17 and harvest results for 2015-16.

The county-by-county summary:

2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW/CWD

Total
Adams

1202

89

2358

105

3754
Alexander

166

12

421

28

627
Bond

328

28

571

14

941
Boone

117

1

121

2

37

278
Brown

821

59

967

57

231

2135
Bureau

634

29

998

64

1725
Calhoun

634

53

792

46

1525
Carroll

541

26

747

26

103

1443
Cass

530

21

683

27

1261
Champaign

295

15

228

15

553
Christian

425

42

608

26

1101
Clark

756

43

998

51

156

2004
Clay

518

37

1089

31

79

1754
Clinton

315

15

626

7

963
Coles

527

17

549

19

1112
Cook

108

108
Crawford

779

30

950

27

96

1882
Cumberland

363

32

708

24

1127
DeKalb

177

6

139

2

29

353
DeWitt

429

17

335

15

796
Douglas

133

6

138

7

284
Dupage

35

35
Edgar

370

27

566

19

86

1068
Edwards

209

18

412

17

656
Effingham

422

39

806

26

1293
Fayette

654

63

1501

43

2261
Ford

43

5

124

4

176
Franklin

966

51

1265

60

2342
Fulton

1492

86

2010

92

334

4014
Gallatin

254

19

468

22

763
Greene

652

51

1055

40

1798
Grundy

295

6

300

13

72

686
Hamilton

632

37

1166

39

145

2019
Hancock

720

50

1638

76

2484
Hardin

397

16

889

44

1346
Henderson

254

11

521

25

72

883
Henry

431

17

592

20

1060
Iroquois

351

11

516

32

910
Jackson

998

98

2243

68

3407
Jasper

483

48

969

29

1529
Jefferson

1231

93

1875

84

3283
Jersey

460

34

669

16

1179
JoDaviess

972

74

1862

84

500

3492
Johnson

631

39

1639

45

2354
Kane

264

30

1

7

302
Kankakee

282

10

204

13

54

563
Kendall

163

6

101

5

25

300
Knox

857

37

1196

52

162

2304
Lake

273

5

278
LaSalle

689

25

753

34

149

1650
Lawrence

476

11

583

37

1107
Lee

410

20

510

33

71

1044
Livingston

191

14

423

16

36

680
Logan

247

25

357

19

648
Macon

411

17

251

25

704
Macoupin

853

68

1400

49

2370
Madison

729

26

622

33

46

1456
Marion

869

67

1452

51

138

2577
Marshall

333

27

552

26

938
Mason

312

19

438

15

784
Massac

338

12

587

23

960
McDonough

501

28

848

37

99

1513
McHenry

528

7

294

10

99

938
McLean

460

20

516

25

69

1090
Menard

319

12

368

31

730
Mercer

415

33

866

31

145

1490
Monroe

345

31

921

22

99

1418
Montgomery

574

47

769

19

1409
Morgan

512

29

774

22

1337
Moultrie

253

23

201

9

486
Ogle

690

29

791

41

240

1791
Peoria

805

39

961

37

1842
Perry

807

48

1210

40

261

2366
Piatt

129

7

111

6

253
Pike

2063

129

2109

158

4459
Pope

828

34

1429

48

2339
Pulaski

219

20

414

18

671
Putnam

236

14

335

19

48

652
Randolph

1006

130

2287

88

3511
Richland

384

32

723

29

1168
Rock Island

653

27

782

39

100

1601
Saline

457

41

898

37

1433
Sangamon

675

28

586

40

1329
Schuyler

850

79

1293

50

213

2485
Scott

201

16

384

12

613
Shelby

648

34

1085

36

93

1896
Stark

110

4

194

9

317
St. Clair

530

32

661

13

1236
Stephenson

474

14

853

17

160

1518
Tazewell

478

25

515

14

1032
Union

750

61

1557

63

2431
Vermilion

745

25

581

46

97

1494
Wabash

206

21

209

19

455
Warren

247

12

558

29

846
Washington

463

40

948

35

1486
Wayne

835

67

1574

46

2522
White

508

42

831

37

169

1587
Whiteside

481

18

574

31

1104
Will

728

5

244

31

60

1068
Williamson

985

59

1681

45

2770
Winnebago

459

10

324

13

106

912
Woodford

475

32

594

22

1123
Total

53479

3259

79429

3297

4686

144150

2015-2016 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW/CWD

Total
Adams

1207

90

2398

67

3762
Alexander

224

11

554

12

801
Bond

349

15

677

12

1053
Boone

147

3

127

2

36

315
Brown

756

51

1089

47

317

2260
Bureau

627

22

1129

46

1824
Calhoun

740

43

956

44

1783
Carroll

564

18

782

31

136

1531
Cass

605

23

759

20

1407
Champaign

306

12

217

11

546
Christian

465

19

612

16

1112
Clark

704

31

1070

47

174

2026
Clay

491

40

1096

26

130

1783
Clinton

340

22

616

10

988
Coles

533

15

564

21

1133
Cook

131

131
Crawford

796

34

964

22

165

1981
Cumberland

391

17

724

17

1149
DeKalb

149

2

127

4

34

316
DeWitt

487

17

389

17

910
Douglas

158

4

151

3

316
DuPage

37

37
Edgar

406

23

637

13

75

1154
Edwards

234

13

462

13

63

785
Effingham

411

29

872

15

1327
Fayette

641

52

1661

35

2389
Ford

49

3

136

4

192
Franklin

1050

58

1350

35

2493
Fulton

1622

70

2166

61

459

4378
Gallatin

347

29

518

15

909
Greene

661

32

1187

26

1906
Grundy

343

4

360

8

96

811
Hamilton

591

46

1181

28

186

2032
Hancock

692

49

1816

79

2636
Hardin

438

26

1000

33

1497
Henderson

282

10

560

11

115

978
Henry

464

18

748

18

1248
Iroquois

383

15

557

23

978
Jackson

1083

76

2368

48

3575
Jasper

496

44

944

37

1521
Jefferson

1264

91

2114

56

3525
Jersey

488

27

663

13

1191
JoDaviess

1083

48

2133

46

522

3832
Johnson

670

61

1736

42

2509
Kane

324

30

24

378
Kankakee

275

5

195

9

62

546
Kendall

194

4

85

4

31

318
Knox

948

34

1332

31

190

2535
Lake

461

4

465
LaSalle

722

19

844

12

189

1786
Lawrence

486

14

655

16

1171
Lee

449

16

623

17

79

1184
Livingston

244

13

427

12

54

750
Logan

272

29

427

15

743
Macon

469

14

262

16

761
Macoupin

917

55

1545

45

2562
Madison

857

34

736

8

82

1717
Marion

897

70

1552

32

185

2736
Marshall

338

19

611

6

64

1038
Mason

344

19

491

12

866
Massac

369

14

671

24

1078
McDonough

448

24

836

28

149

1485
McHenry

599

2

321

11

106

1039
McLean

462

17

607

21

62

1169
Menard

334

7

398

13

752
Mercer

519

24

900

25

137

1605
Monroe

312

22

958

11

70

1373
Montgomery

602

52

924

20

1598
Morgan

508

34

792

17

1351
Moultrie

312

13

218

8

551
Ogle

740

28

937

19

237

1961
Peoria

875

28

1106

30

2039
Perry

804

48

1345

50

2247
Piatt

124

4

98

5

231
Pike

2144

130

2213

117

473

5077
Pope

829

38

1626

43

2536
Pulaski

218

16

534

25

793
Putnam

266

5

399

5

73

748
Randolph

972

106

2339

53

3470
Richland

384

23

750

13

1170
Rock Island

715

19

818

23

143

1718
Saline

527

24

953

20

183

1707
Sangamon

726

25

726

33

1510
Schuyler

857

49

1416

48

344

2714
Scott

212

8

448

11

679
Shelby

675

34

1161

26

113

2009
Stark

110

5

226

9

350
St. Clair

605

29

755

17

1406
Stephenson

490

8

826

11

218

1553
Tazewell

561

18

555

11

1145
Union

793

56

1952

62

2863
Vermilion

821

32

649

23

120

1645
Wabash

211

11

250

7

479
Warren

279

8

604

18

909
Washington

479

27

1001

19

1526
Wayne

888

62

1608

46

2604
White

588

28

852

29

250

1747
Whiteside

477

13

729

14

1233
Will

754

9

321

16

81

1181
Williamson

1095

50

1955

27

3127
Winnebago

485

9

382

10

135

1021
Woodford

496

33

699

16

1244
Total

56767

2850

86847

2403

6362

155229